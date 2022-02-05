Saturday, Feb 05

DragonSpeed, DeFrancesco, O’Ward, Lux, and Herta take Rolex 24 win

 Devlin DeFrancesco, Pato O’Ward, Eric Lux, Colton Herta, and the DragonSpeed LMP2 team claimed victory yesterday in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a dramatic late-race pass for the win.

After starting fifth with Lux at the wheel, the DragonSpeed crew had a troubled early race with a pit lane speed limiter issue causing a number of drive-through penalties and eventually putting the No.81 Oreca three laps down on the class leaders.

The team set its sights on the long game, taking splashes of fuel whenever possible and producing clever pit strategies which maximized the opportunities to gain laps back under full-course yellows.

The early Sunday morning rotation of Lux, O’Ward, Herta, and DeFrancesco was where the team began to shine. They first led the race on lap 372 (out of a total of 751 laps completed), and by sunrise, the DragonSpeed machine was regularly contending at the front of the pack.

The team began to take control of the race by lap 617 and proceeded to lead 110 consecutive laps. Herta pitted under the final yellow to take on fuel and tires with 43 minutes to go and then took a splash of fuel (under the same yellow) before the race resumed with 36 minutes to go.

Now armed with new tires and without needing to save fuel, the now second-placed Herta began the charge to chase down the leader when the race went green. Herta stalked the race-leading Tower Motorsport entry before pouncing up the inside at the newly renamed Le Mans chicane (formerly called the Bus Stop).
 

Despite nearly being hit on the exit of the chicane by his rival who had taken to the grass, Herta quickly expanded his lead to finish the final nine laps to cross the finish line with a lead of seven seconds. The team not only won the class but finished fitth overall.

The win was Herta’s second in the Rolex 24 at Daytona (he previously won on debut in GTLM for BMW in 2019) and the second for O’Ward who won here in the LMPC class (also on debut) in 2017. 

Yesterday’s triumph was the third in four years for DragonSpeed who also won here in 2019 and 2020 in the LMP 2.

After finishing third last year with Lux, DeFrancesco now has his first Rolex 24 win and also recorded the No.81 machine’s fastest lap in the race. In four attemps at this race, he has finished sixth, fifth, third and now has a Rolex 24 win going into his 2022 INDYCAR rookie season with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport.

Led by team principal and former racer Elton Julian, the DragonSpeed entry was backed at the Rolex 24 by Kimoa, the clothing and accessories brand founded by multi-World Champion Fernando Alonso; jewelry manufacturer Rembrandt Charms; Seattle-based Jones Soda Co.; clean technology company Atmofizer; electric mobility retailer, Simply EV; small-batch and Austrian distilled ultra-premium brand NEFT Vodka; Capstone Green Energy microturbine energy solutions; shipping container leaders Flex-Box; new formula Motul 300V racing motor oil; Electrolit premium hydration drinks; and Gainbridge.

 
 

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

  • First Rolex 24 at Daytona win
  • Finished 3rd in LMP2 at Rolex 24 last year with Eric Lux for DragonSpeed
  • 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Rookie of the Year
  • Will make IndyCar debut this year with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
  • Fourth Rolex 24 start
  • Finished sixth overall on debut in 2018 just days after he turned 18 and fifth in 2019

“Right now, I’m taking in the moment. It was a pretty stressful 24 hours. I think I aged about ten years in the last hour of the race! 
“A huge thanks goes to Elton (Julian) and all the DragonSpeed crew. We’re weren’t the fastest at the Roar test, but as I said last week – we’d be right at the front when it counts.
“I’m thrilled for Eric - he has been chasing this for a long time, and to do this with my old karting buddies and now INDYCAR rivals Colton and Pato is amazing.
“It’s a great start to the year, but there is no rest for me – today I jump on a  flight to Indy for the next stage of my INDYCAR preparation.”
 

COLTON HERTA

  • 2nd Rolex 24 at Daytona victory
  • 6 INDYCAR wins and 7 poles
  • 2019 Rolex 24 GTLM winner with BMW
  • 2017 Indy Lights Rookie of the year
  • 2018 Indy Lights Runner-up
  • Won three INDYCAR races last year, including the final two of 2021

“I think we’re all pretty tired at the end now; it’s hard to sleep during the race with all the adrenaline. 
“The physical part of the driving was fine, but mentally it’s such a long race, and you don’t sleep, so I’m pretty dead right now. 
“It was so much fun to do this with everyone, and my thanks to DragonSpeed and all my teammates for keeping it clean and pushing for the win.
“I didn't think my second Rolex would happen so soon; I’m only 21. I hope I can keep doing this race and keep winning more, but I’ll definitely remember this one.”
 

PATO O’WARD

  • 2nd Rolex 24 at Daytona victory
  • 2 INDYCAR wins and 4 poles
  • Recently tested for McLaren in Formula 1
  • 2017 Rolex 24 and Sebring 12 Hour winner
  • 2017 Prototype Challenge class champion 
  • 2018 Indy Lights Champion

“It’s so cool to do this with these guys. As soon as the lineup came together, I told everybody we really have a shot at winning it. 
“We had quite a few mishaps early on with the pitlane penalties, which put us three laps down, but then we made our race between 11.00 pm and 8.00 am. 
“We made up so much time overnight to got back on the lead lap, fought for it, and I can’t think of a better ending.”
 

ERIC LUX

  • First Rolex 24 at Daytona win
  • Finished third in LMP2 at Rolex 24 last year with DeFrancesco for DragonSpeed
  • 135 professional race starts
  • 2011 American Le Mans Series LMPC Driver’s Championship winner
  • One of the first 16-year-old drivers to compete and finish the 24 Hours of Daytona
  • 12th race start at Daytona in 2022

“It’s an incredible feeling right now; it still hasn’t set in. I started here when I was sixteen and must have come close to winning about six times, sometimes with it slipping away in the last hour. 
“So the last two hours today were nerve-wracking. My teammates were spectacular. Colton did a great job fighting for the win with that awesome pass in the chicane.
“I can’t thank DragonSpeed, Elton Julian, and everyone in the team, the mechanics, the engineers; they all did a flawless job.”
