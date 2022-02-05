Progressive AFT to Livestream All Rounds on Facebook in 2022

Following the announcement of an all-new television broadcast agreement with FOX Sports, Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that fans will be able to watch all 18 rounds of action live on Facebook during the 2022 season.

Livestreaming coverage on Progressive American Flat Track’s Facebook page will be free of charge up until Opening Ceremonies, allowing fans around the world to watch the drama unfold during Practice and Qualifying at no cost. Fans can then purchase access to watch Opening Ceremonies, Semis, Main Events and podium celebrations via Facebook Paid Online Events for $3.99 if purchased 24 hours or more in advance, or $4.99 if purchased on the day of the event.

Viewers can watch livestream coverage in the Facebook mobile app, Facebook desktop site or on the Facebook Watch mobile app. To watch the livestream on TV, fans can download the Facebook Watch TV app, or cast to a TV from the Facebook mobile app. Facebook Watch is available through Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Xbox One.

Additional information on how to watch Progressive AFT on Facebook will be posted to https://www.americanflattrack.com prior to the start of the season.

Click the following links to sign up today:

March 10, 2022 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile I

March 11, 2022 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile II

March 19, 2022 – Mission Foods Texas Half-Mile

April 23, 2022 – I-70 Half-Mile

May 28, 2022 - Mission Foods Red Mile I presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington

May 29, 2022 - Mission Foods Red Mile II presented by Indian Motorcycle of Lexington

June 11, 2022 – Laconia Short Track

June 25, 2022 – Lima Half-Mile

July 2, 2022 – Mission Foods New York Short Track

July 16, 2022 – Mission Foods Port Royal Half-Mile

July 30, 2022 – Peoria TT

August 6, 2022 – Black Hills Half-Mile

August 13, 2022 – Castle Rock TT

August 20, 2022 – Law Tigers Sacramento Mile

September 3, 2022 – Springfield Mile I

September 4, 2022 – Springfield Mile II

September 24, 2022 – Cedar Lake Short Track

October 15, 2022 – Mission Foods Volusia Half-Mile III

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at Volusia Speedway Park. To purchase tickets to events or to learn more about America’s Original Extreme Sport, please visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit the official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.