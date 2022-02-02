Vanthoor, Jaminet Share Mutual Respect after Rolex 24 GTD PRO Battle

|
Vanthoor also credited his friend Jaminet in a social media post that read in part: “The battle I had with Mathieu was exceptional. I have absolutely zero hard feelings. We raced hard, very hard. But both with 100% passion.”
Steve Bortolotti, team manager for Pfaff Motorsports, noted that the KCMG car whittled down what was once a 30-second lead to draw level into the race’s final two hours. Bortolotti and team owner Chris Pfaff were also acutely aware of how talented Vanthoor is. The Belgian teamed with Zacharie Robichon to win four races and the GT Daytona (GTD) title for Pfaff in the 2021 WeatherTech Championship.
“When the sun came up, we felt like it was between us and the (No.) 2 car as the strategy was playing out,” Bortolotti said. “The margins between us and the (No.) 2 car were very small, and we thought, ‘All right, this is how it’s going to go down.’ We worked with Larry (Vanthoor) last year, we kind of knew where he was at.
“’Jam-Jam’ (Jaminet) was getting everything out of it,” he added. “He drove the wheels off of it, and thankfully brought us home the win in the 24 Hours of Daytona.”
An hour after the race, Jaminet himself could scarcely believe what had just happened.
“What a crazy fight with Laurens!” he exclaimed. “We all know how good he is, one of the best GT drivers out there in the world. We had a great fight. It was sometimes on the limit, maybe even over. The last chicane was kind of crazy.
“For us, we made it, so I’m really pleased,” Jaminet continued. “It was a great race until the end, and this is what people want to see.”
Sunday’s results were certainly what Porsche wanted to see, with the marque taking victories in both GTD PRO and GTD (with Wright Motorsports). Both classes use cars built to international GT3 technical regulations, but GTD PRO teams feature mostly pro drivers and often have factory funded drivers and engineering support.
“Customer racing at a factory racing level, that’s what we witnessed at Daytona,” said Sebastian Golz, project manager for Porsche 911 GT3 R. “That finale has left me speechless.”