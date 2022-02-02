Racingfuel Motorsport enters EuroNASCAR with two Chevrolet Camaros

A new team is set to enter the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season: Racingfuel Motorsport will make its debut in the official European NASCAR series with two Chevrolet Camaros. While being newcomers in NASCAR, the Swiss racing organization has more than 20 years of racing experience to rely on when their V8s are fired for the first time.



Racingfuel Motorsport will field the #93 and #94 Camaros full-time in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. The driver line-up will be announced soon.



Team Owner Ferruccio Finkbohner is looking forward to the first race in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and the atmosphere of the series’ American themed festivals all around Europe. “Switzerland has no road course racing but there are a lot of motorsport enthusiasts,” he said. “With entering EuroNASCAR, we found the perfect way to give passionate Swiss racing drivers access to an internationally renowned racing series.”



Finkbohner underlined EuroNASCAR’s best cost-performance ratio among all touring car series in Europe, which makes it the perfect home for new talents but also experienced drivers from around the world. “It is the ideal opportunity for young, aspiring or experienced drivers to compete at the highest level in international racing at a relatively low investment.”



Racingfuel BIZ is an allrounder in motorsports: Besides several racing products like liquids, radio communication systems and electrical components, the team provides services for all sorts of motorsports activities like driver or team management, offering seats or technical support. With two cars in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, the organization will make the next step in its growth and development in Switzerland. Owner Finkbohner is a race car driver himself and has plenty of experience behind a steering wheel.



The 2022 NWES season will kick off on April 9-10 at the legendary Hockenheimring in Germany. Afterwards, the series will visit Valencia (Spain), Brands Hatch (UK), Most (Czech (Republic), Zolder (Belgium) and Grobnik (Croatia). Two additional events – the All Star Race at Vallelunga (Italy) and a race on ice – will wrap up an exciting 2022 campaign. All races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s social media platforms and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR