Superstar Racing Experience Returns to Primetime Saturdays This Summer for Second Season on CBS

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) and CBS Sports have announced the 2022 schedule and tracks for the six-race, short-track series returning to primetime Saturdays this summer for the second season on CBS starting Saturday, June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.. Races will air on six consecutive Saturday nights at 8:00 PM, ET on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ throughout the Summer of 2022.

SRX is returning refueled and hitting four new tracks this season. After dropping the green flag at Five Flags Speedway, the series will head to South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Va., then return to Stafford Motor Speedway where the series launched last season. The back half of the series will feature a return to the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway before a stop at Pevely, Mo.’s I-55 Raceway then the final and championship race from Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio on July 23. See below for the full schedule.

The six-race series will feature drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with a total emphasis on head-to-head competition in short, sprint races. The races will be produced within a two-hour television window with no pit stops but breaks where drivers and crew chiefs can make adjustments and strategy decisions.

“We had a great first year and now we’re looking to build off that momentum going into 2022 with a selection of tracks that blends old and new. All the tracks last year delivered great energy, but we’re looking to spread that wealth a little bit this year. Stafford and Nashville are back, and they’re going to be joined by four new tracks -- Pevely and Sharon for guys like me who love the dirt, and Five Flags and South Boston, two of the most prestigious pavement tracks around. We’ll hit some different areas of the country and deliver SRX to fans who might not have been able to see us in person last year.” said Tony Stewart, SRX Co-Founder.

“When I look at the 2022 schedule, I see varying kinds of racetracks in six different locations throughout the USA. These tracks and fanbases have a passion for racing and they all were extremely excited to land an SRX on CBS date on this schedule” said Don Hawk, SRX Chief Executive Officer. “The drivers will need multi-faceted discipline and skill with four pavement and two dirt tracks of all different shapes and sizes. We couldn’t be more excited as NOTHING is better than Superstars on a short track on a Saturday night with CBS Sports delivering an innovative motorsport broadcast showing the intensity and grit that our fans love.”

CBS Sports PR