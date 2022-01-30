No. 01 Cadillac Leads Rolex 24 at 6-Hour Mark

Cadillac cruised to the lead Saturday during the opening hours of the 60th anniversary Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Filipe Albuquerque started from the pole in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05, but Cadillacs driven by Tristan Vautier and Kamui Kobayashi passed him on the opening lap and a flat tire later sent the defending Rolex 24 winner two laps down.

“I was not expecting that speed from the Cadillacs at the beginning,” Albuquerque said. “I just couldn’t hold it. They were a little bit quicker than us on the cold tires in the beginning. Our car is really good, but at this stage of the race we don’t have so much pace for them. They’re completely controlling us, but it’s a long race.”

By the six-hour mark of the 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway, the two Acuras in Daytona Prototype international (DPi) were sixth and seventh in the seven-car class. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon had the No. 01 Cadillac V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R in the overall lead. Dixon shares the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing entry with Renger van der Zande, Sebastien Bourdais and Alex Palou.

The opening race of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season also serves as the first of four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup events where separate points are awarded at designated junctures in the race. Other class leaders who earned top Michelin Endurance Cup points at the six-hour mark were: the No. 20 High Class Racing ORECA LMP2 07 in Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320 in Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), the No. 2 KCMG Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD PRO and the No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in GT Daytona (GTD).

The opening hours were chaotic, with four caution periods and several incidents that caused damage.

Three and a half hours in, a tire went flat on the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura while Helio Castroneves was racing for the lead. He drove the car slowly into the pits under green for repairs but dropped a lap off the pace.