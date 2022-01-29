Leland Honeyman Joins Young’s Motorsports for 2022 ARCA East Season

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that Leland Honeyman Jr. will join the organization to pilot the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction | Besecker & Maynard Group Chevrolet full-time in the ARCA Menards Series East this season beginning with the season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on Tues., Feb. 15, 2022.



Honeyman, 16, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.



The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.



After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021.



Set to turn seventeen next month, Honeyman is embracing the opportunity to race in ARCA.



“I’m so excited about this next chapter in my racing career,” said Honeyman. “The ARCA Menards Series East is going to teach me so much and allow me to showcase my potential in front of a more national platform.



“I cannot thank Tyler (Young, team principal) and my partners LH Waterfront Construction and Besecker & Maynard Group enough for the opportunity to chase a championship in the ARCA Menards Series East and I am devoted to putting the time and effort into making sure I can go to the track each week and put our Young’s Motorsports team in contention for the victory.”



For Tyler Young, he is happy to bring another young driver into the team’s portfolio for the 2022 season and is looking forward to seeing his family-owned operation have a more predominant presence in the ARCA Menards Series East this year.



“Leland is going to do an excellent job for us in the ARCA Menards Series East this season,” Young said. “He has been successful in everything he has raced and we don’t expect the ARCA Menards Series East to be any different. We know that he is going to go out there every week and put the team in a position to not only win but keep us in the hunt for the ARCA East championship.



“The East schedule is only seven races in 2022, but it’s stacked with tracks that offer some of the best racing in the country. We are looking forward to getting to New Smyrna and getting our season underway.”



In addition to the ARCA Menards Series East, Honeyman is also slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with the Young’s Motorsports team in the fall of 2022.



For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).



For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).



The Race to Stop Suicide 200 presented by Place of Hope (200 laps | 100 miles) is the first of seven ARCA Menards Series East races on the 2022 schedule. A combined practice and qualifying session begins on Tues., Feb. 15 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FloRacing.



Young's Motorsports PR