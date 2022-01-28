Cybersecurity Leader CrowdStrike Joins IMSA Official Partner Family

Endurance. Teamwork. Speed.

They’re hallmarks of IMSA racing and cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike, which is why it makes perfect sense for the two organizations to join forces. IMSA announced today that CrowdStrike has become an Official Partner of the sanctioning organization.

Among the elements of the partnership agreement are opportunities for CrowdStrike to host CxO Summits for C-level executives at IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup race venues, including this week at the Rolex 24 At Daytona – featuring guest speakers from the cybersecurity industry, an idea exchange and unforgettable IMSA at-track experiences. The partnership will also include on-track signage at the Michelin Endurance Cup tracks (Daytona International Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta) and IMSA VIP experiences at other IMSA races throughout the season.

In addition, CrowdStrike will sponsor the Endurance, Teamwork and Speed Award at the Michelin Endurance Cup races, recognizing a team in each IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship class demonstrating the unique qualities needed to be successful in long and grueling IMSA endurance races.

“CrowdStrike was already part of the IMSA family as a team sponsor, and we are pleased to see that involvement move to the next level as an Official Partner,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “Both organizations share similar philosophies about going the distance to deliver top-notch performance to our customers. In IMSA’s case, the customers are our passionate fans and industry stakeholders.”

CrowdStrike has redefined security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform that protects and enables the people, processes and technologies that drive modern enterprise. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud, the Falcon Platform provides unprecedented levels of security to automatically stop data breaches and attacks like ransomware by protecting the most critical areas of risk: endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.