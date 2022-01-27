Rolex 24 Thursday Notebook

|
Ben Keating is about to step up in a very big way.
Last year, he won the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) championship with PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports. This weekend, he’ll compete at the top level – Daytona Prototype international (DPi) – while also competing in LMP2 in the Rolex 24.
He’s a bit nervous about it, to be honest, but the nerves heighten his awareness. And when you’re driving two race cars over the course of 24 hours, awareness is a good thing.
“I don’t think there’s much difference between being excited and being scared,” Keating said. “Whether it’s good or bad, it’s all stress on the body. That’s why I do this. I love the excitement of doing it. DPi is a new level of excitement for me.”
He’ll return to the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen ORECA LMP2 07 in the LMP2 class with Mikkel Jensen, Scott Huffaker and Nicolas Lapierre while co-driving the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R in DPi with Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook and Loic Duval.
He’s ready for it, too. Keating, 50, monitors his heart rate and other vitals by way of a fitness monitor worn on his wrist. His heart rate while driving a GT car is steady at 145 beats per minute. In a prototype, it’s 165 bpm.
“I’ve proven I can do well behind the wheel of an LMP2,” Keating said. “I expect to represent myself well behind the wheel of a DPi. That’s super important to me. I’m not just a 50-year-old car dealer from Texas who can afford to be in a DPi seat. I want to represent myself well. I want to do well. I want people to look out there and go, ‘Man, he belongs in that seat.’”
The No. 52 will start Saturday’s race on the LMP2 pole after Keating and Jensen won the class qualifying race. The No. 5 rolls off second overall and in DPi.
Keating's atypical path to DPi didn't start until he was 35 years old. His Keating Auto Group owns 28 car dealerships in Texas, and his racing exploits have included wins at Spa, Watkins Glen, Sebring, Laguna Seca and Daytona.
“How incredible is it to have an opportunity to race for an overall win?” Keating said. “It’s out of this world.”