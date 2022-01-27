Raysir Apparel Signs On As Partner for Josh White ARCA Deal

Josh White is happy to announce a partnership for 2022 with Raysir Apparel, who will sponsor his No. 03 Clubb Racing Inc. Toyota for three races in the upcoming ARCA Menards Racing season.

Raysir Apparel is an industry-leading supplier of custom-made motorsports racewear including karting, teamwear, sim racing and fashion race apparel. Along with sponsoring White's three- race deal, they will also be suppling him with the race suit he will race with in 2022 along with his custom gloves and race shoes.

"I'm really happy to welcome Raysir to my program for 2022," White said. "I'm very excited for what we have in store this year, I think we have the kind of relationship that can last for many, many years. [Raysir CEO] Judd Danielson is an awesome guy, we get along great and share a lot of the same ideas. I'm very excited to help him and his company grow in NASCAR."

For Danielson, he is thrilled to get his brand onto a national series racecar while also helping White's return to racing.

"Raysir Apparel is happy to announce our relationship with Josh White Racing," Danielson said. "The #FightingMarine has a well-deserved chance to showcase his driving talents. Josh carries himself both professionally and selflessly in all his endeavors.

"We have come to learn how each other likes to move forward in not only business but in relationships you need to grow. Since RA is a newer racewear provider, we felt it would only be fitting to help Josh out the best we could! Our tagline is: Raysir Apparel… live in ours, race in yours!"

Additional to the sponsorship and racewear for White, Raysir is also offering a discount on race gear for fans who mention #FightingMarine2022 when inquiring. The hashtag gives fans a 10% discount off custom suits and 15% off everything else. Follow and message them on Facebook below to get in contact

Josh White Racing PR