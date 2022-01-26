Wayne Taylor Racing Going ‘Four’ the Record at Rolex 24

It’s one of the most significant angles leading into the Rolex 24 At Daytona this weekend: Wayne Taylor Racing is trying to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona for a fourth consecutive time.

In fact, it’s the talk of the race. Everywhere except the team’s garage, that is.

“The approach for us to win Daytona is always the same,” said Filipe Albuquerque, who will co-drive the team’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 with Ricky Taylor, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens. “It has nothing to do with one, two, three or four. The approach is the same. If it comes, it comes.”

If it does happen, it will break the record of three consecutive overall Rolex 24 victories set in 2008 by Chip Ganassi Racing. If it doesn’t happen, it will interrupt one of the most dominant performances in the storied race’s 60-year history.

For now, though, a possible record isn’t a topic of conversation for the team’s drivers, engineers, mechanics or team owner Wayne Taylor. They're just doing their jobs, precisely and efficiently, as they always do.

“Winning is part of the business,” Albuquerque said. “By now, all of us are so experienced. The most important thing is to stay loyal to our principles and work ethic. If it worked in the past, then we should keep doing the same.”

Like Ganassi’s team during the 2006-08 streak, Wayne Taylor Racing accomplished its three consecutive victories with an ever-changing lineup of drivers. Unlike CGR, which won all three in its streak with Lexus, WTR changed manufacturers mid-streak, going from Cadillac to Acura before last year’s race.

This time, as has become his custom, Taylor chose the newest member of the team during their first phone conversation. No face-to-face meeting, no resume, no test session. Stevens, a veteran of Formula One, FIA World Endurance Championship and six 24 Hours of Le Mans, was chosen to join Albuquerque, Rossi and Ricky Taylor based on reputation alone.

“You could tell straight away that he knew what he was doing,” Taylor said. “You don’t even have to put them in the car to know when you’ve got the right guy.”

That’s not uncommon when Wayne Taylor Racing searches for drivers to fill its endurance positions – the third or fourth driver to spell the team’s two full-time drivers during longer races on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule.

“When you talk to these types of drivers, you know what they want to do,” Wayne Taylor said. “You know that they are dedicated and passionate. … They are guys I can call friends.”

The Proof Is in the Trophies and Watches