IMSA, Lamborghini Extend Super Trofeo Series Agreement through 2026

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America will continue into a second decade of exhilarating competition following today's announcement of an agreement extension that calls for IMSA to remain the sanctioning body of the series through 2026.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is a single-make racing series with competitors in all four classes using identical Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo cars updated to the new EVO2 generation for 2022. With support from Lamborghini dealers across North America, the schedule consists of six doubleheader rounds at some of the most prestigious racetracks – five in the United States and one this year at Portimao, Portugal, also site of the World Finals that gather Lamborghini Super Trofeo competitors from around the globe.

The season opens April 29-May 1 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

“We are really proud about this partnership extension,” Lamborghini Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna said. “IMSA is a prestigious partner for us, especially in a strategic market like North America. I’m really looking forward to see our brand new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 racing in such iconic tracks as Laguna Seca, racing together with IMSA for the 10th following season.”

The 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season featured a pair of milestones. The series commemorated its 100th race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, which returns to the schedule this year. A series-record 30 cars were entered for one race weekend as well, a number that could be surpassed this season.

“Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America has thrilled fans with its fast, exotic cars and tight competition for nearly a decade,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “As we prepare for this special season, it’s good to know that the foundation has been laid for the series to continue growing and thriving for years to come. With a new car, new teams and a larger number of entries expected, the future bodes well for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America to continue as a vibrant part of the IMSA family.”

The 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule is: