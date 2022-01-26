Stout Cadillac Racing lineup ready for Rolex 24 At Daytona

Five Cadillac Racing entries will seek to take the checkered flag Sunday, Jan. 30, in the 60th anniversary Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Cadillac, the reigning IMSA Daytona Prototype international (DPi) Manufacturer Champion, has won the annual season-opening race in four of the five years of the category and is expected to be in the hunt for another victory.

“Cadillac looks strong,” said fourth-year JDC-Miller MotorSports driver Tristan Vautier, who will co-drive the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R that is starting on the front row. “There are many pieces that have to fit together, but we’re off to a good start.”

Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers and crews worked on their car setups during test sessions and gleaned data during the 100-minute qualifying race Sunday, Jan. 23. They have four brief sessions on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course that incorporates sections of the high-banked oval

for final preparations and developing strategy before taking the grid for the 1:40 p.m. ET green flag Saturday, Jan. 29.

While drivers have been physically gearing up for weeks for the start of the season, they have more recently been preparing mentally for the grueling race.