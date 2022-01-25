M’s the Word as BMW M Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Sixth-generation BMW M3 and M4 road cars will serve as safety and pace cars for the four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race.

Auberlen has racked up dozens of race wins and a fistful of championships, achieving the vast majority of success powered by BMW. He’ll pull double duty again this year with Turner Motorsport, piloting the new No 96 BMW M4 GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and the No. 95 BMW M4 GT4 in the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

He fully understands why the classic BMW tagline of “The Ultimate Driving Machine” introduced in the 1970s and used through the mid-2000s was well-deserved.

“When I was racing for Mazda, I bought a BMW 325i street car in a color I think they called ‘henna red,’” Auberlen said. “I was so proud of it. … That was my first awesome street car and I loved it.

“Then when I joined BMW to race, I realized I had been missing out on something,” he continued. “The moment I sat in the BMW E36 M3, those words ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’ resonated with me and I understood exactly what those words meant. I’ve driven a lot of them now, whether M1s or CSLs or Z8s. There’s a common DNA you feel through handling and a great driving experience. And they’ve maintained that through every model.”

M Stands for ‘More’ when It Comes to BMW M

While even standard BMWs provide a more immersive driving experience than many cars, the upgrades from the M division – more power, enhanced roadholding and a host of luxury features – take it to an even higher level. Auberlen cited his current street car, an M8 Competition, as an example.

“It probably weighs twice as much as my first 325i,” he mused. “You’d think because it’s heavier that it would have less performance, but it’s just better in every single way by a million percent. You can’t imagine how good that car is. It is so fast and handles so well, puts the power down so good. I’ve had that car now for a year, and they always ask me if I want to switch or change or experience something new. But I’m so pleased with it that I just want the same car over and over. I love it so much.”

Auberlen raves about the memorable BMW racing cars he’s been associated with, including a fleet of priceless vintage racers with historic pedigree maintained by BMW Team RLL, which will field a pair of M4 GT3s in the WeatherTech Championship’s new GTD PRO class this season.