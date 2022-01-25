Tuesday, Jan 25

Racing News
What’s Behind the Wheel? Hailie Deegan Shares Her Personal Experiences in “Campfire Convos”
Today, Sun Outdoors launched its new YouTube series“Campfire Convos,” featuring NASCAR driver, businesswoman and social media influencerHailie Deegan.  
 
Hailie sits down with Emmy award winning NFL reporter and Campfire Convos host, James Palmer, and provides a rare look into how she escapes her fast-paced world with outdoor travel and the peace of mind that comes with it. Hailie shares her first-hand experiences about exploring her racing genes, nearly failing to receive her driver's license, and her biggest fear while working in a dangerous career path. 
 
You can check out the full episode here
