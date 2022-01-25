Dirt Track Digest-TV to Broadcast Atlantic City Indoor Races Live January 28-29

The Indoor Auto Racing Series NAPA KNOW HOW Gambler’s Classic weekend of racing, being held this weekend, Friday and Saturday January 28 & 29, inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall will be broadcasted live on Pay-Per-View through DirtTrackDigest.TV.

Good tickets for the Gambler’s Classic race weekend in a range of prices remain available. They can be purchased through a Ticketmaster link available at indoorautoracing.com or can be purchased the day of the events at the Boardwalk Hall Box Office.

For those who cannot make the trip to the New Jersey shore resort to enjoy the excitement of being in attendance live along with pre and post event fun in the nearby casinos, the pay-per-view option is being made available.

“There is nothing like coming to Atlantic City to experience the race live and spending time walking the boardwalk, gambling or enjoying the nightlife before or afterwards,” said promoter event organizer Len Sammons.

“Unfortunately, not every fan will be able to travel to be part of the excitement this year to watch their favorites and enjoy the live experience with your racing friends. So a pay-per-view is a nice alternative.”

Drivers from nine states and Canada represented among the 100-plus entries seeking feature starting spots in three divisions. The headline-TQ Midget division car count has pushed over the 50 mark.

DirtTrackDigest.TV is well respected and experienced in the live broadcast of racing events. They received high-marks for their production of the Indoor Auto Racing Series 2022 season opener on January 7th and 8th inside Allentown, PA’s PPL Center.

DTD-TV will again be sending high quality video coverage to subscribers from multiple cameras. The action will be called by the Indoor Auto Racing series veteran announcing staff led by Steve Post.

DTD is offering Friday and Saturday night’s action as part of a package deal for $69.99. Friday’s event can be purchased for $34.99 and Saturday only for $39.99 by going directly to DirtTrackDigest.TV or a link available at indoorautoracing.com.

The NAPA KNOW HOW Weekend will begin for fans on Friday when the gates open at 6:30. Racing begins at 7:30 with heat races for all three divisions. The top 12 in afternoon time trials will then race in a special knock out session to see who owns the fast time award!

Friday’s program ends with the thrilling Triple 20 qualifiers for the headline TQ Midgets with all 50 plus competitors getting a shot a running one of the 20 lap event.

Saturday’s gates will open at 5 PM with the annual on-track Fan Fest being held until 6:15. Every car in competition will be spread around the speedway and fans with reserved seats will be allowed to that level to meet them.

Racing will begin at 7 PM with more heat races and B-Mains for the TQ Midgets along with features for the Champ Karts and Slingshots. The 40 lap Gambler’s Classic for the TQ Midgets will end the program in exciting fashion.

Good tickets are on sale in a range of prices through Ticketmaster. They will also be on sale through the event at the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, but they do increase by $5 the day of the events.

For everyone’s safety at the event, the state owned building will require fans to wear a mask when they enter Boardwalk Hall and be recommended when they are walking around the building. They will not be required to wear a mask when in their seat or when they are eating or drinking. Masks are not required in the privately owned casinos.

After this weekend’s Atlantic City’s events the series will conclude in Syracuse, N.Y. at the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12. Those tickets are scheduled to go on sale on January 26th.

Series information, including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website of www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (609)-888-3618.

AARN PR