Life-Altering Moment Came with Shank’s 2012 Rolex 24 Win

“Looking back at it now, when we finally won the race, it changed the whole trajectory of this company and this team,’’ Shank said.

“It was something we had to do in order to take the next step in the evolution of the team. And a lot of it is earning that respect and understanding that we are a good team and can do good things with our sponsors or OEM partners or manufacturers. We had to get that (win) done.

“The tricky part of that is we had tried for many years and finished very well but something always kind of kept us out. There were a couple heartbreaking years. But we did it with the same group of guys and it was great.”

Looking back on that January day – now a full 10 years ago – still brings such warmth to the hearts of this team, especially considering beloved teammate Wilson has since passed, losing his life in 2015 following an accident in an IndyCar Series race at Pocono, Pennsylvania.

To have those fond memories and to have worked so hard for that Rolex 24 moment are genuinely a cherished treasure in the hearts of this team. The elation was unmistakable then, radiating from the paddock to the fans in the grandstands … and beyond. It remains steadfast today.

The Long and Short of a Most Memorable Triumph

Allmendinger still chuckles remembering details of that winning weekend – especially sharing the car with Wilson, who stood 6-foot-4, compared to Allmendinger’s 5-foot-6. The driver changes were always “interesting.’’ And in the case of the 2012 Rolex 24, the final driver change was crucial in vying for the win.

In those closing hours, the Michael Shank Racing Ford had to chase down and then hold off the No. 8 Starworks Motorsports Ford, which had its own stable of top-notch drivers from Le Mans legend Allan McNish to Ryan Dalziel and Lucas Luhr.

“I remember taking the car in that last stint from Justin and his back was wrecked from being scrunched and my back was wrecked from being stretched out,’’ Allmendinger said. “I remember getting in the car and rolling out of pit lane for the last stint, and I hit the brake pedal and it felt like a knife was in my back. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m in so much pain already. This is going to be long.’

“But a fast race car always helps that pain.

“We had battled for so long with that (No.) 8 car and it was starting to come down to the two of us. To have McNish in the car at first during my stint was really special because he had done it all. He’s done everything in motorsports, but especially when it came to sports car racing and those endurance races. Especially at that time – to me he’s one of the best that’s ever done it – but he was on his game. I remember going after it and that battle we had banging off of each other.

“He got in there and said something on TV to the effect, ‘I don’t know what A.J.’s doing, there’s still two hours to go.’ I was like, ‘We’re winning. That’s what we’re doing.’