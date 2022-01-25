NASCAR® Partners with Tech Solutions Provider Southern Computer Warehouse

National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) continues to deliver on its commitment to evolve the racing industry through technology innovation, announcing today that Southern Computer Warehouse (SCW) has become the Official Technology Value-Added Reseller of NASCAR in a multi-year partnership.

In addition to its Official Partnership, SCW joins the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform, helping to furnish a future-forward and innovative technology approach to NASCAR with other industry leaders.

“SCW brings a vast array of technology products and solutions to NASCAR as a successful value-added reseller in the tech industry,” said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, NASCAR Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. “Through this partnership, we’re able to expand our Technology Partner Platform, encouraging additional collaboration with our partners as we help shape the direction of the sport’s future.”

“We are excited to partner with NASCAR and showcase our industry leading technology offering through the world’s most exciting sport,” said Joseph Gabriel, founder and CEO of SCW. “As we approach $1 billion in total company sales, the partnership serves as a sincere ‘thank you’ to our customers and manufacturing partners, many of whom are dedicated NASCAR fans. We look forward to showing our appreciation to them through special NASCAR events and offerings and demonstrating to millions of fans why SCW is ‘Where America Gets I.T.’”

SCW is a value-added reseller of technology products and services with manufacturing partnerships across more than 3,000 brands. It will provide NASCAR access to its more than one million IT hardware and software products, collaborating with NASCAR and other Official Partners to find more ways to leverage technology in the industry.

The NASCAR Technology Partner Platform was created in August 2021 as a way to connect tech leaders from around the globe in a collaborative and fast-paced environment that serves as an incubator for new ideas, case studies, relationships and efficiencies. More than 30 leading-edge companies participated in the program’s inaugural event at Daytona International Speedway, including NASCAR Official Partners Xfinity, Comcast Business, Verizon and Amazon Web Services.

NASCAR PR