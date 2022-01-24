Jimmy White Honored with 2021 Ken Patterson Helping Others Award

Jimmy White has been named the 2021 winner of the Ken Patterson Helping Others Award from the National Motorsports Press Association.

White spent the last four years as the media relations representative for Brad Keselowski at Team Penske. An industry veteran with experience working for teams, manufacturers, and contingency programs, White is a friendly face in the garage and worked hard to accommodate any request.

The 2021 season was a unique one for White as he helped Keselowski navigate his final year driving for legendary team owner Roger Penske. Just part of his responsibilities included coordinating Keselowski’s schedule and media obligations, working closely with the team’s partners, and gathering content.

The Ken Patterson Helping Others Award is presented annually and voted on by NMPA membership. It recognizes a public relations representative in the motorsports industry “who has exhibited the kind, generous qualities that Patterson always demonstrated.”

It is the second time White has received the award. White was named the recipient in 2006 for his work with the Raybestos Rookie of the Year program.

White has also served in a media relations capacity for Brad Keselowski Racing, Darnell Communications, and Roush Fenway Racing. White has worked with companies including USAir, Jasper Engines, and Shell Oil.

In addition to the award, Talladega Superspeedway will donate $1,000 in the winner’s name to the Kenneth Patterson Education Trust Fund.

NMPA PR