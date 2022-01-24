Mission 1, Check - No. 10 Acura Wins Rolex 24 Qualifying Race

The mission was more than just winning the pole position for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The mission was points. Thirty-five of them, to be exact.

Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque claimed the Motul Pole Award by winning Sunday’s Rolex 24 Qualifying Race at Daytona International Speedway. Their No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 finished ahead of the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R, giving WTR and its other co-drivers, Will Stevens and Alexander Rossi, the pole for the 60th running of the 24-hour race that starts Jan. 29.

This is the second year that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has awarded points for qualifying. Last year, the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R claimed the Daytona Prototype international (DPi) championship over WTR by 11 points – the same margin it gained in qualifying points during the course of the 2021 season.

“We need to start putting points in our pockets, but our main goal now is just to get the win at Daytona,” Albuquerque said. “That’s the main thing. We take it step by step because it’s way too early to think about the championship, but we can tell that it’s going to be really close.”

Winning the pole and the accompanying points wasn’t an easy accomplishment. Taylor in the No. 10 and Richard Westbrook in the No. 5 battled nose-to-tail for the final 25 minutes of the 100-minute race that ran caution-free. On the final lap, Westbrook spun trying to pass Taylor in Turn 1. He recovered to secure second place and a front-row start for the No. 5 car co-driven with Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval and Ben Keating.

Kamui Kobayashi brought the No. 48 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi V.R home third in the DPi class for co-drivers Mike Rockenfeller, Jimmie Johnson and Jose Maria Lopez.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura started seventh in the seven-car DPi field after a penalty for a wing angle infraction during Saturday’s qualifying session. Within 30 minutes of Sunday’s race, the car was in the lead.

“The team doesn’t miss a beat,” Ricky Taylor said. “They’re always prepared for anything. They’re such a great group of guys. That’s what separates the great teams from the not-so-great teams. When you do have a bump or a mistake, everybody knows everybody is trying their best. We don’t blame anybody for being on the edge, and they do the same with us.”