PPB Motorsports Show a Big Success, Award Winners Announced

The 2022 PPB Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show ended a successful two-day run Saturday at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center with a big crowd in attendance. They shared in seeing nine exhibitors lauded for ‘best in show’ laurels in a variety of categories. On stage, Penn National Speedway drivers and official signed autographs and swapped stories with fans while Logan Schuchart announced a new sponsor for his World of Outlaws 410 Sprint team at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park booth.

Booth winners included TEO Pro Race Cars (Commercial Booth), BD Motorsports (Speedway/Club), Bruce Buckwalter, Jr. (Open Cockpit), Nick Baer (Modified), Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club (Vintage Car), Dick Vermeil (Vintage Sprint Car), Lenny Swider & Marty Resnick (Vintage Stock Car), Blackbird Quarter Midget Club (Quarter Midget Club), and Bob Dauernheim (Drag Race Car). Morgan Rochelle-Bealer, crowned Ms. Motorsports 2022 the night before, presented the awards.

Penn National drivers autographing commemorative posters and mingling with fans included Bobby Braxton, Alan Carter, Joe Vaccaro, Bruce Young, Kerry Meitzler, Lee Brisen, Bruce Young, Russ Delp, Jr., and Garry Gollub. The track opened in 1971 and closed in 1996.

Logan Schuchart’s No. 1S World of Outlaws 410 Sprint team announced the signing of DuraMAX as a sponsor for the 2022 season, joining Drydene. Schuchart signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans. Schuchart will follow the 2022 World of Outlaws season and will be seeking his first Series championship.

A lively roundtable discussion on stage involving Billy Pauch, Sr., Billy Pauch, Jr., Fred Rahmer, Sr. and Richard Tobias drew a large crowd that included interaction.

Len Sammons Motorsports Productions announced show dates for 2023. They are Friday and Saturday, January 20-21, 2023.

