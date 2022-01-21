50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, big events highlight 2022 for Northeast divisions

Northeast racing is set for an action-packed adventure in 2022 with the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Sportsman competing in an assortment of high-profile events, including the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week.

Between the three divisions, DIRTcar Northeast racing will compete at 13 of the best tracks across New York, and a few beyond.

The 358 Modifieds will venture to Brockville Ontario Speedway, in Brockville, ON, along with the Sportsman, which will also make two trips to Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont. A couple weeks after NAPA Super DIRT Week, the Pro Stocks and Sportsman will head south again to compete in the Drydene World Short Track Championship in North Carolina.

“All of us at DIRTcar are excited to present schedules that will bring the best 358 Modified, Pro Stock and Sportsman racing across the Northeast to fans and competitors alike,” said DIRTcar Northeast Series Director Dean Reynolds. “This is a special year with the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, making for a historic season across all three divisions.

“Due to the situation with the pandemic, we’re in constant communication with our Canadian partners and hope for the best outcome all around to return to racing in Canada.”

Make sure to check DIRTVision’s schedule of broadcasts as several events will be broadcast live on the premier dirt racing streaming service – including every race during NAPA Super DIRT Week and the World Short Track Championship.

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

The DIRTcar 358 Modified 2022 season will feature nine events across eight different tracks, starting with the High Bank Holdup Weekend at Fulton Speedway, April 30, and concluding at Brockville Ontario Speedway, Oct. 15.

In between those events again includes the Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party at Weedsport Speedway and the Hurricane 75 at Brewerton Speedway. However, this year, both are a day earlier. The Kick Off Party will be Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the Hurricane 75 will be Wednesday, Oct. 5. They lead to the $20,000-to-win Salute to the Troops 150 at Oswego Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 8.

2022 Schedule

Saturday, April 30 – Fulton Speedway – High Bank Holdup Weekend

Thursday, June 23 – Mohawk International Raceway

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Thunder Mountain Speedway

Friday, Sept. 9 – Can-Am Speedway

Friday, Sept. 16 – Mohawk International Raceway

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Weedsport Speedway – Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Brewerton Speedway – Hurricane 75

Saturday, Oct. 8 – Oswego Speedway – Salute to the Troops 150 (50th NAPA Super DIRT Week)

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Northeast Fall Nationals

DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Several big events await the DIRTcar Pro Stocks for their 10-race 2022 schedule.

It starts with the season opener at Can-Am Speedway where they’ll join the Super DIRTcar Series for the Thunder on the 1000 Islands. Then, they’ll make their way through New York, again joining the Super DIRTcar Series at Weedsport Speedway, Sept. 10, during the Cavalcade Weekend and Sept. 24 during the Malta Massive Weekend at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.

The DIRTcar Pro Stocks will conclude their season with three big events in a row. First will be during the Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party at Weedsport Speedway, Tuesday, Oct. 4, before entering the big stage on Sunday, Oct. 9, for the DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 at Oswego Speedway. Then, the Series will venture to Concord, NC for the Drydene World Short Track Champion at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Oct. 27-29 – a nonpoints event.

2022 Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – Can-Am Speedway – Thunder on the 1000 Islands

Sunday, July 10 – Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Saturday, Aug. 27 – Lebanon Valley Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Weedsport Speedway – Cavalcade Weekend

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Mohawk International Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta Massive Weekend

Friday, Sept. 30 – Fulton Speedway

Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Weedsport Speedway – Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party

Sunday, Oct. 9 – Oswego Speedway – DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 (50th NAPA Super DIRT Week)

Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 27-29 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Drydene World Short Track Championship

DIRTcar Sportsman

Four regions of DIRTcar Sportsman will bring the popular division to fans across New York and beyond throughout 2022.

The division will visit 13 New York tracks in total throughout the year, in addition to visits to Bear Ridge Speedway in Vermont, Brockville Ontario Speedway with the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds in October and a return to The Dirt Track at Charlotte with the DIRTcar Pro Stocks for the Drydene World Short Track Championship – a non-points event for both.

The two latter events are also a part of the seven-race Fall Championship Challenge, featuring the Malta Massive Weekend, Outlaws 200 Weekend and NAPA Super DIRT Week.

The West Region schedule will be announced at a later date, along with an update on the Canadian regions.

2022 Schedule

Central Region

Friday, April 29 – Fulton Speedway

Wednesday, June 29 – Can-Am Speedway

Thursday, June 30 – Land of Legends Raceway

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Thunder Mountain Speedway

Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Ransomville Speedway – Mike Bonesky Memorial

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Can-Am Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 11 – Weedsport Speedway – Sportsman Classic

North Region

Saturday, April 30 – Airborne Speedway

Thursday, June 23 – Mohawk International Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Can-Am Speedway

Saturday, Sept. 17 – Mohawk International Raceway

East Region

Saturday, April 30 – Airborne Speedway

Saturday, May 14 – Bear Ridge Speedway

Sunday, June 19 – Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Sunday, August 21 – Glen Ridge Motorsports Park

Saturday, Sept. 10 – Bear Ridge Speedway

Fall Championship Challenge

Friday, Sept. 23 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Massive Malta Weekend

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Fulton Speedway – Outlaw 200 Weekend

Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Brewerton Speedway – Hurricane 50

Sunday, Oct. 9 – Oswego Speedway – Chevrolet Performance 75 (50th NAPA Super DIRT Week)

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Northeast Fall Nationals

Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 27-29 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Drydene World Short Track Championship

