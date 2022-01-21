Sprecher Brewing Co. to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series

Sprecher Brewing Co. and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Sprecher® will become the Official Craft Soda of the ARCA Menards Series in 2022.



“Sprecher is proud to increase our partnership with ARCA and Menards for 2022. Sprecher is Milwaukee’s original craft brewery and the birthplace of Sprecher’s award-winning root beer and craft sodas,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher. “We enjoyed our first foray into the ARCA Menards Series last year when racing returned to The Milwaukee Mile, and we’re excited to see what 2022 has in store.”



The official partnership status will see Sprecher craft soda enhance their presence at all ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West Races in 2022, beginning with the season-opening race for the ARCA platform at New Smyrna Speedway on February 16, just days before the ARCA Menards Series takes to the World Center of Racing in the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.



In addition to the Official Craft Soda designation, Sprecher will support all ARCA Menards Series platform television broadcasts, including FS1 and MAVTV, as well as become the sponsor of the Sprecher Lap Leader Award, which will go to the driver who leads the most laps in each race across the ARCA Menards Series platform throughout the season, and an overall season-long award for the driver who leads the most laps in each series throughout the year.



“We’re pleased, and proud to partner with Sprecher and the ARCA Menards Series,” commented Jeff Abbott, Menards Spokesperson. “Sprecher craft sodas are a staple supplier to Menards. A Wisconsin company whose products sell vigorously throughout the Menards retail footprint. The ARCA Menards Series sponsorship for Sprecher is a great fit.”



Established in Milwaukee in 1985, Sprecher had modest beginnings, with company founder Randy Sprecher hand-crafting much of the brewery equipment at the first location. Sprecher’s award-winning root beer was originally made for family-friendly brewery tours, and became the brewery’s top seller and was rated the best root beer by The New York Times.



Today, Sprecher is one of the only breweries in the U.S. that still uses a unique fire-brewing process that caramelizes the flavors to give Sprecher’s craft sodas and beers big, bold flavor. The popularity of Sprecher’s unique craft beverages has led to continued expansion of the facilities located in Glendale, Wis, located just minutes from downtown Milwaukee. Sprecher has gone from serving Southeastern Wisconsin to being distributed to retailers in 35 states. In February 2020, Randy Sprecher retired after achieving his entrepreneurial dreams He kept the company in local hands, selling Sprecher to a small team of Milwaukee investors.