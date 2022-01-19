Honda HRC Premier Class Riders Backed by Wiseco Again for 2022

Wiseco Performance Products is proud to enter its fifth consecutive year supporting Team Honda HRC through collaborative piston development for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seasons.

Fresh out of its 80th year designing and manufacturing racing pistons, Wiseco’s experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing USA-made performance is a powerful complement to Team Honda HRC’s elite legacy in Supercross and Motocross racing. Wiseco will continue to work closely with the team on piston and engine package research and development services as the 2022 Honda CRF450R platform continues to be proven on the track.

“This is my first year as Team Manager for the Honda HRC team,” noted Lars Lindstrom, referring to his new role with Honda HRC. “Knowing that we have a trusted partner providing us with a high-quality, high-performance product like Wiseco does, eases my mind and gives me one less thing to worry about during this new and sometimes stressful position. High performance and reliability are a difficult combination to accomplish. Luckily, we have all of those with Wiseco.”

Coming off his most successful season with Honda, Supercross veteran, two-time Pro Motocross Champion and 250 MXGP Champ Ken Roczen will be lining up alongside Chase Sexton in the 450SX Class, both aboard the 2022 Honda CRF450R. With podium position finishes in both the 2021 Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships for Roczen, and a total of nine podium race finishes throughout 2021 for Sexton, the pair are lining up for Anaheim motivated and determined.

“Wiseco is thrilled to extend our relationship with Team Honda HRC for the 2022 season,” explained Wiseco Director of Powersports, Scott Highland. “We’re proud to combine resources for piston development with one of the most recognizable teams in the global powersports industry. Last season showed great success in mutual development with the new CRF450R platform, and we are looking forward to another great year of racing.”

The gate drops at the first round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Anaheim on January 8. Find the complete 2022 Supercross schedule here, and check out Team Honda HRC’s official announcement here.