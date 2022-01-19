Wednesday, Jan 19

Harley-Davidson Announces Contingency Programs for 2022 Race Season

Racing News
Wednesday, Jan 19 26
Harley-Davidson Announces Contingency Programs for 2022 Race Season

Harley-Davidson is stepping up its support of flat track and road racing competitors for the 2022 season with cash contingency programs totaling more than $500,000 available for qualified racers.

 

In 2022 the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory racing team will defend its 2021 championship in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers road racing series with riders Kyle Wyman, the 2021 King of the Baggers champion, and his brother Travis Wyman aboard race modified Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® Special motorcycles powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. Kyle and Travis Wyman are sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y., and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

 

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Contingency

 

The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series for race-prepared, American V-Twin touring motorcycles equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags expands to seven races in 2022, each held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series. The series opens with a double header on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 10-12. Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place plus a $35,000 championship bonus. Terms and conditions apply; please see www.MotoAmerica.com for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

 

Progressive American Flat Track Contingency

 

Harley-Davidson will offer contingency opportunities for racers competing in two classes on the 18-event 2022 Progressive American Flat Track series, the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Harley-Davidson has committed $225,500 in contingency funds for qualified riders competing in the premiere SuperTwins class, and $195,500 for qualified riders competing in the AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines class. Harley-Davidson contingency will pay first to 10th place in each class plus a championship bonus – $20,000 for Production Twins and $50,000 for SuperTwins. The season opens with the Volusia Half Mile double-header, March 10-11, at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. Terms and conditions apply; please see American Flat Track for full details, eligibility requirements and deadlines.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« The Roar Before the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA Presented by INX Set to Showcase 61 Entries This Weekend, Jan. 21-23; Kids 12-and-Under FREE Thrill One, A SHOC announce largest partnership in action sports history »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.