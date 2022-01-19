Wednesday, Jan 19

Wally Brown Racing Announces 2022 AFT Production Twins Program

Racing News
Wednesday, Jan 19 26
Wally Brown Racing Announces 2022 AFT Production Twins Program

Wally Brown Racing is embarking on a new project in the upcoming year. With support from KTM, the team will utilize the KTM 890 Duke platform to compete in the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track Production Twins class.

 

Members of Wally Brown Racing have worked extensively in research and development in motorsports. “Several of us have professional experience in racing," said team owner Wally Brown.” We’ve designed and built vehicle components with great success. We look forward to applying our knowledge and experience to modify the KTM 890 Duke into a competitive Production Twin. A project like this will have its challenges. Our group enjoys the problem-solving process.”

 

In their first two years of flat track racing, Wally Brown Racing fielded Suzuki RMZ450s in AFT Singles. Throughout that time they scored eight top-five finishes, three podiums, and a victory.

 

The team will focus solely on research, development, and testing throughout the first part of the year and plan to debut the new race bike at The Red Mile in Lexington, KY, in late May 2022.

 

A rider announcement is expected soon.

 

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with KTM,” said Brown. “As a brand that is built on racing prowess, they have shown that they are committed to the sport, as well as projects like this. Wally Brown Racing always brings its best to the track and we seek partners that do the same. We’ve found that in KTM.”

 

KTM Flat Track Team Manager Chris Fillmore added, “Wally originally approached us about running a KTM AFT Singles team, but after talking further we learned of his long desire to develop a twin. With all new projects there is plenty to learn, and with his level of experience in racing, we are confident the team will find the right path. The KTM 890 Duke is an incredible street bike, and we are very excited to see its performance in the sport of Flat Track this coming year!”

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« USA BMX Celebrates the Close of the 2021 Season as the Largest and Most Successful in the History of the Sport Conwright Recipient of First IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.