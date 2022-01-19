W Series expands in the Americas

W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, today announces that it will stage a test for prospective drivers at the Inde Motorsports Ranch, Arizona, USA, between January 31 and February 4, 2022.

As part of their ongoing development, drivers from around the world will be given the opportunity to showcase their talent when they are assessed in U.S. specification F4 cars by W Series’ Racing Director Dave Ryan and his team. The five-day test marks the start of W Series’ 2022 on-track program, further details of which – including race calendar, pre-season test and driver line-up – will be announced in the near future.

Many of the drivers attending have raced in the Americas previously. W Series staged its first-ever round outside of Europe last October when a capacity crowd at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, watched the exciting season finale go down to the wire.

Inde Motorsports Ranch – a 2.75 miles (4.4km) circuit with 21 turns and numerous configurations which sits 200 miles south-east of Phoenix, Arizona – was transformed just over a decade ago and has since become one of the USA’s premier motorsport venues.

The 14 drivers attending the test are as follows: