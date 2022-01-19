Speeduniontv.com Launches for 2022 Racing Season

Roy Bain from the Tri State Pro Stocks and Jay Bryant of Jay’s Mobile Welding have joined forces to the launch a new streaming motorsports platform in 2022. SpeedUnionTV.com will have live coverage of the entire 2022 Tri State Pro Stocks season along with most events at Southern Oregon Speedway in Medford, Oregon and Siskiyou Golden Speedway in Yreka, Calif. Additional tracks and series will be added to the service as well.

The Speed Union TV annual subscription costs $199.99, giving viewers access to dozens of live race events along with exclusive video content. The live broadcast schedule begins February 5 from Stockton Dirt Track with Tri State Pro Stocks, A Mods, B Mods, Super Late Models, NorCal Dwarf Cars, and Bombers in action. Coverage begins at 1pm Pacific. Races will also be available on a race-by-race purchase as well, with Stockton’s event priced at $19.99 for non-annual subscribers.

Speed Union TV will be available on most devices and app stores including Google Play, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, iOS, and Apple TV.

Video podcast content from the 2021 season of the On the Bar Racing Discussion, hosted by Roy Bain, is available to stream on demand now for subscribers at www.SpeedUnionTV.com

For media and marketing inquiries, please contact Speed Union TV at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Speed Union PR