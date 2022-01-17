Monday, Jan 17

Livery unveiled for INDYCAR rookie DeFrancesco’s debut season

The No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport machine that rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will pilot this year in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES was revealed today in Indianapolis.

The No. 29 entry will be backed by hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure innovators, PowerTap Hydrogren – supporters of DeFrancesco and Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport over the past years on the “Road to Indy” ladder.

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport partner Capstone Green Energy – a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems – returns for its fourth season of INDYCAR competition. DeFrancesco will contest a selection of races in 2022 with Capstone as the primary sponsor.

Clean technology company Atmofizer Technologies will use its involvement in INDYCAR for the first time in 2022 to showcase its mission to make air and water safer for people and the environment.

Italian-Canadian racer DeFrancesco will make his INDYCAR debut at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27 this year.

The Miami-based racer was born 15-weeks premature nearly 22 years ago and at one stage was not expected to survive. Despite the early life setback, he went on to enjoy a successful karting career in Europe before climbing the European open-wheel ladder.

He returned to North America in 2020 and scored the Rookie of the Year award on his way to second place in the Indy Pro 2000 championship for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport. He graduates to INDYCAR this year from Indy Lights as another success story from the “Road to Indy” program.

"Ever since the announcement of me graduating to INDYCAR last November, this has been one of the days I have really been looking forward to,” DeFrancesco said.

“To see the car for real and have my name on it is a fantastic feeling. I’m incredibly grateful for the continued support of PowerTap Hydrogen, who has been with me on the Road to Indy, and to Capstone, who has also shown faith in me to continue on the No. 29 car this year.

“Now, with Atmofizer joining us as well, we have three great primary partners who are leaders in the environmental technology space.”

Major retail brands will also be showcased on the DeFrancesco entry in 2022, including Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac; Seattle, WA-based Jones Soda Co. and returning Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport partner – small-batch and Austrian-distilled ultra-premium brand, NEFT Vodka.

“The start of the 2022 season is approaching quickly, and we’re excited to be able to reveal this new livery in our INDYCAR lineup,” said Andretti Autosport Chairman & CEO Michael Andretti.

“The partners showcased on the 29 car represent a combination of both familiar and new faces to the sport and represent the continued growth of the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport program. We’re looking forward to seeing what the season brings.”
 
DeFrancesco’s Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry will be one of four cars coming out of the Andretti Autosport stable in 2022 alongside Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi, and Romain Grosjean.

Additional brands that will feature as Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport team partners in 2022 include electric motorcycle pioneers Damon Motorcycles; software and services company Fyllo; Miami-based Sol Yoga; Clarus Securities, life sciences health and wellness company, Wesana Health along with green technologies investment company, The House of Lithium.

George Steinbrenner IV is set to enter his fourth season as an INDYCAR team owner. At age 20, Steinbrenner IV became the youngest owner in the sport’s history in 2017 with a two-year run in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship before moving to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2019.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the past few years to have many great partners that are still with us now like Capstone and PowerTap,” said Steinbrenner IV.

“With these partnerships we’ve been able to forge new ones in the green energy space with brands like Damon and House of Lithium. We’ve also been lucky to build new partnerships with companies in other industries such as Wesana, Fyllo, Kimoa, NEFT, and Atmofizer that are exciting partners for us.”’
