Grant Drives Toyota To Fifth Straight Chili Bowl Prelim Feature Win

Grant Drives Toyota To Fifth Straight Chili Bowl Prelim Feature Win

Justin Grant took the lead at the midway point on lap 15, then held off Ricky Stenhouse on the final lap to win Friday’s Driven 2 Save Lives Qualifying Night feature event to advance to Saturday’s A Main feature at the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. It marked Grant’s fifth Friday preliminary night win in the last six years.

The victory gave Toyota a sweep of the week’s preliminary night feature events for the second year in a row. In addition, Toyota drivers earned six of the ten positions that advanced directly into Saturday night’s feature event where the manufacturer will be looking for its eighth consecutive Chili Bowl win.

Grant began the A Main from the fourth position, but immediately moved up to third on the opening lap. He then overtook Stenhouse for second on lap five behind leader Sam Johnson, with Stenhouse in third and Michael Faccinto in fourth.

Grant would close quickly as the leaders began to encounter heavy lapped traffic. As they diced through the field, Grant would make his move on lap 16, throwing a slider through turns one and two to take over the top spot.

Stenhouse moved up to second on lap 18, but Grant held a comfortable lead before the race saw a string of yellow flags that bunched up the field. Grant continued to lead after a pair of cautions, but the repeated yellows allowed Stenhouse to time a lap 24 restart perfectly, moving past Grant, only to see yet another caution flag revert the field back to the standings from the previous lap.

On the ensuing restart, Grant was able to maintain the top spot, but Stenhouse remained on his tail, but to no avail as Grant would take the checkered flag with Stenhouse finishing second, Zeb Wise was third and Toyota driver Bryant Wiedeman came home in fourth.

The win was the second of the week for Grant, who took top honors in Monday’s Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC). He finished second in last year’s Chili Bowl feature event.

Faccinto would join Grant and Wiedeman with a sixth-place finish, giving Toyota three top-10 finishers. In addition, Cory Eliason placed 17th, with Brenham Crouch in 19th and Tom Harris was 22nd to complete the six Toyota drivers who advanced to the A Main. 

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features a record 395 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. A total of 56 Toyota-powered drivers are expected to compete on Saturday.

Quotes:

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “(On taking the lead) I knew we had a pretty good car around the top. Sam was really good up there as well. Once he got in traffic, we were able to get to him and slide him for the lead. I knew once we got to running the top, I was going to be alright up there. Our car rolls around the top pretty good right now. (On holding off Stenhouse for the win) I definitely saw Ricky down at the end. The bottom was there in three and four, but I didn’t feel good on the bottom, so I was trying to run up top in three and four, but I was able to chop him there at the end to hold him off.”

 

 

Toyota Friday Results

Finished

Justin Grant

A Main – 1st

Bryant Wiedeman

A Main – 4th

Michael Faccinto

A Main – 6th

Cory Eliason

A Main – 17th

Brenham Crouch

A Main – 19th

Tom Harris

A Main – 22nd

Trey Gropp

B Main – 5th

Jace McIntosh

B Main – 7th

Tucker Klaasmeyer

C Main – 12th

Cruz Pedregon

D Main – 10th

Santino Ferrucci

DNS

  

Toyota Saturday Race Line-up 

Car #

Driver

Qualified

 

98

Tanner Carrick

Lincoln, Calif.

 A Main

67

Buddy Kofoid

Penngrove, CA

 A Main

97

Rico Abreu

St. Helena, CA

 A Main

71W

Christopher Bell

Norman, OK

 A Main

2J

Justin Grant

Ione, CA

 A Main

84

Michael Faccinto

Hanford, CA

 B Main

01

Kyle Larson

Elk Grove, Calif

 A Main

81X

Dillon Welch

Carmel, IN

 B Main

87

Chase Johnson

Penngrove, CA

 B Main

89

Chris Windom

Canton, IL

 B Main

52

Blake Hahn

Sapulpa, OK

 B Main

1D

David Gravel

Watertown, CT

 B Main

01K (R)

Bryant Wiedeman

Colby, KS

 B Main

7X

Thomas Meseraull

San Jose, CA

 B Main

08

Cannon McIntosh

Bixby, OK

 B Main

71K

Kaylee Bryson

Muskogee, OK

 B Main

1R

Brad Sweet

Grass Valley, CA

 B Main

32

Gary Taylor

Snohomish, WA

 B Main

5G (R)

Gavan Boschele

Mooresville, NC

 B Main

8J

Jonathan Beason

Broken Arrow, OK

 B Main

26C

Chance Crum

Snohomish, WA

 B Main

32T

Trey Marcham

Newcastle, OK

 C Main

83D (R)

Dominic Gorden

Clovis, CA

 C Main

1S

Spencer Bayston

Lebanon, IN

 C Main

51B

Joe B. Miller

Millersville, MO

 C Main

86 (R)

Brent Crews

Denver, NC

 D Main

97X

Jesse Love

Redwood City, CA

 D Main

25K

Taylor Reimer

Tulsa, OK

 D Main

26E

Cory Eliason

Visalia, CA

 D Main

97K (R)

Brenham Crouch

Lubbock, TX

 D Main

61J

Jacob Denny

Galloway, OH

 E Main

1UK

Tom Harris

Banbury, OXF
(United Kingdom)

 E Main

4D

Robert Dalby

Anaheim, CA

 E Main

4M

Brody Fuson

Bakersfield, CA

 E Main

85T (R)

Ryan Timms

Oklahoma City, OK

 F Main

91T

Tyler Thomas

Collinsville, OK

 F Main

9E

Chase Elliott

Dawsonville, GA

 F Main

71E (R)

Mariah Ede

Fresno, CA

 F Main

4T

Trey Gropp

Lincoln, NE

 F Main

08m

Jace McIntosh

Bixby, OK

 F Main

67K (R)

Jonathan Shafer

Ashland, OH

 H Main

1K

Brayton Lynch

Springfield, IL

 H Main

20H

Noah Harris

Broken Arrow, OK

 H Main

91A

Chris Andrews

Huron, OH

 I Main

4X

Carson Sousa

Red Bluff, CA

 J Main

79S

Landon Simon

Indianapolis, IN

 J Main

71 (R)

Steven Snyder Jr.

Rising Sun, MD

 J Main

08B (R)

Austin Barnhill

Rocky Point, NC

 K Main

56

Mark Chisholm

Laramie, Wyoming

 K Main

7TX

Anthony Pope

Roseburg, OR

 L Main

91X (R)

Danny Wood

Norman, OK

 M Main

79

Ryan Hall

Midlothian, TX

 N Main

27K

Tucker Klaasmeyer

Paola, KS

 N Main

4F

Chad Frewaldt

Kansas City, KS

 O Main

26 (R)

Kevin Rudeen

Spokane, WA

 O Main

21D

Justin Dickerson

Pittsboro, IN

 P Main

79M

Cruz Pedregon

Torrance, CA

 Q Main

16

Santino Ferrucci

Woodbury, CT

 DNQ
         

(R) = Rookie

TRD PR

Speedway Digest Staff

