Grant Drives Toyota To Fifth Straight Chili Bowl Prelim Feature Win

Justin Grant took the lead at the midway point on lap 15, then held off Ricky Stenhouse on the final lap to win Friday’s Driven 2 Save Lives Qualifying Night feature event to advance to Saturday’s A Main feature at the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. It marked Grant’s fifth Friday preliminary night win in the last six years.

The victory gave Toyota a sweep of the week’s preliminary night feature events for the second year in a row. In addition, Toyota drivers earned six of the ten positions that advanced directly into Saturday night’s feature event where the manufacturer will be looking for its eighth consecutive Chili Bowl win.

Grant began the A Main from the fourth position, but immediately moved up to third on the opening lap. He then overtook Stenhouse for second on lap five behind leader Sam Johnson, with Stenhouse in third and Michael Faccinto in fourth.

Grant would close quickly as the leaders began to encounter heavy lapped traffic. As they diced through the field, Grant would make his move on lap 16, throwing a slider through turns one and two to take over the top spot.

Stenhouse moved up to second on lap 18, but Grant held a comfortable lead before the race saw a string of yellow flags that bunched up the field. Grant continued to lead after a pair of cautions, but the repeated yellows allowed Stenhouse to time a lap 24 restart perfectly, moving past Grant, only to see yet another caution flag revert the field back to the standings from the previous lap.

On the ensuing restart, Grant was able to maintain the top spot, but Stenhouse remained on his tail, but to no avail as Grant would take the checkered flag with Stenhouse finishing second, Zeb Wise was third and Toyota driver Bryant Wiedeman came home in fourth.

The win was the second of the week for Grant, who took top honors in Monday’s Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC). He finished second in last year’s Chili Bowl feature event.

Faccinto would join Grant and Wiedeman with a sixth-place finish, giving Toyota three top-10 finishers. In addition, Cory Eliason placed 17th, with Brenham Crouch in 19th and Tom Harris was 22nd to complete the six Toyota drivers who advanced to the A Main.

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features a record 395 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. A total of 56 Toyota-powered drivers are expected to compete on Saturday.

Quotes:

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “(On taking the lead) I knew we had a pretty good car around the top. Sam was really good up there as well. Once he got in traffic, we were able to get to him and slide him for the lead. I knew once we got to running the top, I was going to be alright up there. Our car rolls around the top pretty good right now. (On holding off Stenhouse for the win) I definitely saw Ricky down at the end. The bottom was there in three and four, but I didn’t feel good on the bottom, so I was trying to run up top in three and four, but I was able to chop him there at the end to hold him off.”

Toyota Friday Results Finished Justin Grant A Main – 1st Bryant Wiedeman A Main – 4th Michael Faccinto A Main – 6th Cory Eliason A Main – 17th Brenham Crouch A Main – 19th Tom Harris A Main – 22nd Trey Gropp B Main – 5th Jace McIntosh B Main – 7th Tucker Klaasmeyer C Main – 12th Cruz Pedregon D Main – 10th Santino Ferrucci DNS

Toyota Saturday Race Line-up

Car # Driver Qualified 98 Tanner Carrick Lincoln, Calif. A Main 67 Buddy Kofoid Penngrove, CA A Main 97 Rico Abreu St. Helena, CA A Main 71W Christopher Bell Norman, OK A Main 2J Justin Grant Ione, CA A Main 84 Michael Faccinto Hanford, CA B Main 01 Kyle Larson Elk Grove, Calif A Main 81X Dillon Welch Carmel, IN B Main 87 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA B Main 89 Chris Windom Canton, IL B Main 52 Blake Hahn Sapulpa, OK B Main 1D David Gravel Watertown, CT B Main 01K (R) Bryant Wiedeman Colby, KS B Main 7X Thomas Meseraull San Jose, CA B Main 08 Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK B Main 71K Kaylee Bryson Muskogee, OK B Main 1R Brad Sweet Grass Valley, CA B Main 32 Gary Taylor Snohomish, WA B Main 5G (R) Gavan Boschele Mooresville, NC B Main 8J Jonathan Beason Broken Arrow, OK B Main 26C Chance Crum Snohomish, WA B Main 32T Trey Marcham Newcastle, OK C Main 83D (R) Dominic Gorden Clovis, CA C Main 1S Spencer Bayston Lebanon, IN C Main 51B Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO C Main 86 (R) Brent Crews Denver, NC D Main 97X Jesse Love Redwood City, CA D Main 25K Taylor Reimer Tulsa, OK D Main 26E Cory Eliason Visalia, CA D Main 97K (R) Brenham Crouch Lubbock, TX D Main 61J Jacob Denny Galloway, OH E Main 1UK Tom Harris Banbury, OXF

(United Kingdom) E Main 4D Robert Dalby Anaheim, CA E Main 4M Brody Fuson Bakersfield, CA E Main 85T (R) Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK F Main 91T Tyler Thomas Collinsville, OK F Main 9E Chase Elliott Dawsonville, GA F Main 71E (R) Mariah Ede Fresno, CA F Main 4T Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE F Main 08m Jace McIntosh Bixby, OK F Main 67K (R) Jonathan Shafer Ashland, OH H Main 1K Brayton Lynch Springfield, IL H Main 20H Noah Harris Broken Arrow, OK H Main 91A Chris Andrews Huron, OH I Main 4X Carson Sousa Red Bluff, CA J Main 79S Landon Simon Indianapolis, IN J Main 71 (R) Steven Snyder Jr. Rising Sun, MD J Main 08B (R) Austin Barnhill Rocky Point, NC K Main 56 Mark Chisholm Laramie, Wyoming K Main 7TX Anthony Pope Roseburg, OR L Main 91X (R) Danny Wood Norman, OK M Main 79 Ryan Hall Midlothian, TX N Main 27K Tucker Klaasmeyer Paola, KS N Main 4F Chad Frewaldt Kansas City, KS O Main 26 (R) Kevin Rudeen Spokane, WA O Main 21D Justin Dickerson Pittsboro, IN P Main 79M Cruz Pedregon Torrance, CA Q Main 16 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, CT DNQ

(R) = Rookie

TRD PR