Flores and Jankowiak Will Continue Battle at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall January 28-29

After a spectacular battle for supremacy ended in Ryan Flores favor in the Indoor Auto Racing Series 2022 opener, Andy Jankowiak hopes to even the score in round two inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28 & 29 for the NAPA Know How Gambler’s Classic.

A huge crowd Saturday night inside Allentown’s PPL Center celebrated the return of the Indoor Auto Racing after an absence of nearly two years. Flores proved once again to be the master of Allentown winning for the fifth time in ten races held there.

Jankowiak, however, heads to Atlantic City with the winning odds in his favor. When the series last held an event in late January of 2020, it was Jankowiak in victory lane for the second straight year. Flores, however, won the 2018 AC Gambler’s Classic.

“Indoor Auto Racing is a spectacle in itself, and when the racing is as tightly contested as it was in Allentown last week, the fans had to be leaving eager for more,” said Indoor Auto Racing Series promoter Len Sammons.

“What was good to see in the Allentown opener beside the battle for the lead was the competitiveness of drivers new to the Series. Max McLaughlin, Mike Christopher, Jr., Frank Cozze and Doug Stearly had never driven a TQ Midget, but they each found speed during the weekend. Mike’s late uncle Teddy won four times in Boardwalk Hall in his career. Mike went to victory lane with him, he could win it all in his honor this year,” Sammons lauded.

Christopher had mechanical problems and failed to qualify for the Allentown feature as did Cozze. But after a rough start to the opening night weekend, McLaughlin and Stearly put their rides in the show but neither finished the feature.

McLaughlin was gaining confidence in a TQ owned by Frankie Caparra while Stearly likewise was getting the handle on a car owned by Ken Spring. They are both expected to make an even stronger showing when they roll the dice in Atlantic City in two weeks.

Stearly, who won the Atlantic City 2020 Champ Kart feature, was also quick in that division in Allentown. But after setting fast time was involved in a weekend ending crash while leading his heat race.

Good tickets for the Atlantic City races are going fast. They are available in a range of prices one-line through Ticketmaster or by calling the Area Auto Racing News office at 609-888-3618 weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm. Tickets are also available at the box office in advance or the day of each event.

New for 2022 is an expanded reserved seating option in Atlantic City. Upper reserved seating has been expanded to include all of sections 209 through 217. General admission seats will be still be available in sections 202-208 and 218-225 for those wishing to purchase those tickets or holding a pit pass.

“The upper level seats in the corner in Atlantic City offer some of the best views of the track, this change will allow people the option to secure their favorite seat in advance,” stated Len Sammons.

The Indoor Auto Racing Series 2022 series finale will again be in Syracuse at the Expo Center located on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, 2022.

“It was great to hear from so many dedicated racers and fans that so dearly missed last winter’s Indoor Racing Series because of the Covid restrictions that forced their cancelation,” said Sammons.

“The events have become much more than just a race, but a gathering of friends who share the same love of the sport and great competition and from all those we’ve heard from each are eager to get to winter Indoor Auto Racing.”

