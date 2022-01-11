Tanner Carrick Captures Cummins Qualifying Night Glory!

Landing his first career victory at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, California’s Tanner Carrick wheeled the Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian No. 98 to the front of the field on Lap 22 and held on to top Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night A-Feature.

Locking into his first Saturday night A-Feature, the win is No. 30 atop the Tulsa Expo Raceway for car owner, Keith Kunz.

Riding third the opening 20 laps, the race for the lead to that point was between Mitchel Moles and Jerry Coons, Jr. Exchanging the lead three times, Moles finally got the advantage on Coons following a restart on Lap 19.

Sliding the No. 85 for the point, Moles looked to have the race in hand before a misstep on the cushion through the fourth turn sent the No. 07w tumbling down the front straightaway on Lap 21.

Putting Tanner Carrick to the point, the No. 98 kept pace around the bottom the final eight revolutions. Winning by 1.225-seconds, the victory was slightly soured when Carrick flipped following the checkered flag.

Asked what happened, Tanner said, “I went through the finish line and when I went to use the brake pedal, there were no brakes. By that time it was too late and I plugged it into the fence."

Tyler Courtney crossed second to lock into his sixth championship A-Feature in as many years. The podium rounded out with California’s Chase Johnson. Moving up eight positions, David Gravel crossed fourth with Open-Wheel Modified royalty, Nick Hoffman, wheeling to a top-five finish.

Rolling out of the C-Features after a throttle return issue sidelined him during his Heat Race, Bixby’s Cannon McIntosh charged ahead 13 positions, for a total of 33 positions gained, to finish sixth. Gary Taylor from 18th made it to seventh, followed by Gavan Boschele in eighth. Alex Bowman crossed ninth with Trey Marcham in tenth.

Monday started with 69 of 72 drivers checking in. The World Wide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to eight with all drivers unharmed.

Monday night also included the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions, which saw a nail biter of a race come down to a near photo finish between Justin Grant and Kyle Larson with the NOS Energy Drink No. 2j capturing his first VIROC win by 0.280-seconds. Larson in second was followed by Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, and Blake Hahn.

Racing continues Tuesday, January 11 with Warren CAT Qualifying Night. The SageNet Center opens at 9:00 A.M. Hot Laps are at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 5:00 P.M. Reserved Seats for Tuesday night are available at the event office for $54, plus tax. Pit Passes are sold at the event and never sell out.

Live coverage can be found on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, follow the event on Social Media (@cbnationals) and at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Results:

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway - Tulsa, Okla.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Cummins Qualifying Night

Car Count: 69

OERB Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9E-Chase Elliott[1]; 2. 07W-Mitchel Moles[7]; 3. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[6]; 4. 91K-Kevin Bayer[8]; 5. 8S-Kala Keliinoi[9]; 6. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 7. 5H-Casey Hicks[2]; 8. 17D-Raymond Panella[4]; 9. (DNF) 08-Cannon McIntosh[5] **Kala Keliinoi opted to the tail and did not receive passing points.

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[3]; 2. 5-Chase Briscoe[4]; 3. 61J-Jacob Denney[7]; 4. 97X-Jesse Love[6]; 5. 38-Jake Andreotti[2]; 6. 81G-Anton Hernandez[8]; 7. P1-Paul White[1]; 8. 8L-Colin Deming[5]; 9. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Chase Johnson[3]; 2. 80-Josh Hawkins[7]; 3. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[2]; 4. 2X-Michael Magic[1]; 5. 86X-Joshua Hodges[8]; 6. 4C-Cody Jessop[4]; 7. 7K-Kolton Gariss[5]; 8. 4-Taylor Ferns[9]; 9. (DNF) 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Gary Taylor[1]; 2. 1D-David Gravel[7]; 3. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 4. 18N-Alex Nalon[2]; 5. 12X-Steven Snawder[5]; 6. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[8]; 7. 88S-Scott Orr[9]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell[4]; 9. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 3. 11J-Justin Melton[4]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 5. 79-Ryan Hall[3]; 6. 116-Scott Evans[7]; 7. 2R-Adyn Schmidt[2]; 8. 28Q-Sean Quinn[5]; 9. (DNS) 47K-Kevin Brewer

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 3. 31K-Cole Bodine[4]; 4. 55X-Alex Bowman[8]; 5. 44R-Branigan Roark[3]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody[7]; 7. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[5]; 8. (DNF) 18L-Logan Scherb[6]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 2. 22M-Carson Kvapil[1]; 3. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[5]; 4. 7F-Roy Entze II[7]; 5. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[6]; 6. 86C-David Camfield Sr[2]; 7. 15K-Evan Garvy[3]; 8. (DNF) 26-Kevin Rudeen[8]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 2. 5G-Gavan Boschele[8]; 3. 45K-Kyler Johnson[7]; 4. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 5. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 6. 15G-Dennie Gieber[1]; 7. 74D-Xavier Doney[5]; 8. 7J-Shawn Jackson[2]

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature.

C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 38-Jake Andreotti[2]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 3. 74D-Xavier Doney[7]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[8]; 5. 88S-Scott Orr[3]; 6. 15G-Dennie Gieber[5]; 7. 28Q-Sean Quinn[9]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell[10]; 9. 2R-Adyn Schmidt[15]; 10. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[11]; 11. 121-Steve Glover[4]; 12. 79-Ryan Hall[1]; 13. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[13]; 14. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[6]; 15. (DNS) 26-Kevin Rudeen

C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 4-Taylor Ferns[5]; 2. 4C-Cody Jessop[3]; 3. 44R-Branigan Roark[1]; 4. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]; 5. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[6]; 6. 8S-Kala Keliinoi[2]; 7. 8L-Colin Deming[10]; 8. 86C-David Camfield Sr[4]; 9. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[11]; 10. 15K-Evan Garvy[7]; 11. 17D-Raymond Panella[9]; 12. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[12]; 13. (DNS) P1-Paul White; 14. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature.

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]; 2. 87-Chase Johnson[4]; 3. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 4. 5G-Gavan Boschele[6]; 5. 2H-Nick Hoffman[5]; 6. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[9]; 8. 11J-Justin Melton[7]; 9. 28K-Kory Schudy[8]; 10. 2X-Michael Magic[10]

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[5]; 3. 61J-Jacob Denney[4]; 4. 91K-Kevin Bayer[2]; 5. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[3]; 6. 12X-Steven Snawder[10]; 7. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[8]; 8. 18N-Alex Nalon[9]; 9. (DNF) 7F-Roy Entze II[1]; 10. (DNF) 31K-Cole Bodine[7]

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 98-Tanner Carrick[5]; 3. 97X-Jesse Love[7]; 4. 81G-Anton Hernandez[9]; 5. 9E-Chase Elliott[3]; 6. 80-Josh Hawkins[6]; 7. 116-Scott Evans[10]; 8. 5F-Danny Frye III[8]; 9. 45K-Kyler Johnson[4]; 10. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 55X-Alex Bowman[2]; 2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[5]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 4. 32-Gary Taylor[3]; 5. 1D-David Gravel[6]; 6. 86X-Joshua Hodges[7]; 7. 22M-Carson Kvapil[1]; 8. 17Z-Zac Moody[10]; 9. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[8]; 10. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[9]

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature.

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 28K-Kory Schudy[9]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[12]; 3. 81G-Anton Hernandez[1]; 4. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[5]; 5. 31K-Cole Bodine[11]; 6. 11J-Justin Melton[7]; 7. 116-Scott Evans[6]; 8. 9E-Chase Elliott[3]; 9. 2X-Michael Magic[10]; 10. 18L-Logan Scherb[14]; 11. 38-Jake Andreotti[13]; 12. 18N-Alex Nalon[8]; 13. 86X-Joshua Hodges[4]; 14. 74D-Xavier Doney[15]; 15. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[2]; 16. (DNS) 7F-Roy Entze II

B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 32-Gary Taylor[1]; 2. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[2]; 3. 22M-Carson Kvapil[7]; 4. 45K-Kyler Johnson[6]; 5. 12X-Steven Snawder[3]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody[8]; 7. 4C-Cody Jessop[13]; 8. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[4]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[10]; 10. 4-Taylor Ferns[14]; 11. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[11]; 12. 5F-Danny Frye III[9]; 13. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[12]; 14. 5H-Casey Hicks[16]; 15. 44R-Branigan Roark[15]; 16. (DNF) 8M-Kade Morton[5]

VIROC Qualifying

VIROC Qualifying (5 laps): 1. 19T-Tanner Thorson, 11.328[16]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson, 11.470[4]; 3. 7C-Tyler Courtney, 11.485[5]; 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 11.491[2]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.530[9]; 6. 67-Michael Kofoid, 11.539[7]; 7. 2J-Justin Grant, 11.553[11]; 8. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.622[8]; 9. 97-Rico Abreu, 11.697[10]; 10. 9E-Chase Elliott, 11.719[15]; 11. 71W-Christopher Bell, 11.736[14]; 12. 21-Daryn Pittman, 11.747[6]; 13. 21H-Brady Bacon, 11.752[1]; 14. 1R-Brad Sweet, 11.767[18]; 15. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 11.776[13]; 16. 1-Sammy Swindell, 11.863[3]; 17. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman, 11.908[17]; 18. 9T-Tim McCreadie, 12.167[12]

VIROC Feature

VIROC (25 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson[7]; 3. 71W-Christopher Bell[11]; 4. 19T-Tanner Thorson[8]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 6. 97-Rico Abreu[9]; 7. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[15]; 9. 9E-Chase Elliott[10]; 10. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman[17]; 11. 1R-Brad Sweet[14]; 12. 9T-Tim McCreadie[18]; 13. 21-Daryn Pittman[12]; 14. 21H-Brady Bacon[13]; 15. 1-Sammy Swindell[16]; 16. (DNF) 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 17. (DNF) 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]; 18. (DNF) 67-Michael Kofoid[3]

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday's A-Feature.

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 98-Tanner Carrick[3]; 2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[4]; 3. 87-Chase Johnson[6]; 4. 1D-David Gravel[12]; 5. 2H-Nick Hoffman[14]; 6. 08-Cannon McIntosh[19]; 7. 32-Gary Taylor[18]; 8. 5G-Gavan Boschele[7]; 9. 55X-Alex Bowman[8]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[10]; 11. 5-Chase Briscoe[5]; 12. 8-Alex Sewell[13]; 13. 22M-Carson Kvapil[22]; 14. 81G-Anton Hernandez[21]; 15. 97X-Jesse Love[11]; 16. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[20]; 17. 22-Sean McClelland[15]; 18. 80-Josh Hawkins[16]; 19. 45K-Kyler Johnson[24]; 20. (DNF) 07W-Mitchel Moles[1]; 21. (DNF) 85-Jerry Coons Jr[2]; 22. (DNF) 28K-Kory Schudy[17]; 23. (DNF) 7MR-Jadon Rogers[23]; 24. (DNF) 61J-Jacob Denney[9]

Lap Leader(s): Mitchel Moles 1-5, 20-21; Jerry Coons, Jr. 6-19; Tanner Carrick 22-30

Hard Charger: Cannon McIntosh +13

Chili Bowl PR