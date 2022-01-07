All the Info You Need on Indoor Racing at Allentown Starting Tonight January 7

With over 100 TQ Midget, Champ Kart and Slingshot cars and teams ready to file into the PPL Center in downtown Allentown, PA Friday morning, January 7, the intensive track building work inside the arena is all but finalized.

The racing schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00 PM sharp. The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase.

Good seats for the two days of racing are still available. To order online visit www.pplcenter.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office, which opens at 12 noon both days.

Over the last two days, concrete barriers have been trucked into the arena and carefully aligned to form the track perimeter. A skilled work crew then attached a catch fence atop the perimeter wall.

When that task was completed, the arena floor surface was swept clean, then treated with a cola syrup solution applied. The combination of syrup and rubber from race cars will create the traction that promotes the crowd-pleasing wheel to wheel racing on the unique Indoor Auto Racing Series.

Late entries received from Billy Pauch, Jr., a 16-time Dirt Modified feature in 2021, rising star Max McLaughlin who will be making his first TQ Midget start, and Doug Stearly, a past Indoor Auto Racing Series Champ Kart winner.

They will join five-time Indoor Auto Racing Series PPL Center winner Ryan Flores and the two-car Trey Hoddick owned team with past Indoor Series winner Scott Kreutter and highly regarded rookie Mike Christopher, Jr. driving.

A strong group of Lehigh Valley, PA local drivers are in the field, with Briggs Danner (Allentown), Matt Janisch (Nazareth), Kyle Lick (Lehighton), Earl Paules (Palmerton), Pat Bealer (Lehighton), and Tyler Lindsay (Slatington) among the standard bearers.

Not to be overshadowed are the Action Track USA Slingshots with 25 entries filed, and the Hoosier Racing Tire Champ Karts with 35 drivers ready to race.

Ironton Global and Ironton Telephone and Internet are the Allentown Indoor Auto Racing Series title sponsors. Ironton Global is the leading international provider of cloud-based communication services, headquartered in Coplay, PA.

The Allentown event, as well as 2022 Series events that follow in Atlantic City, NJ and Syracuse, NY are being presented by BELFOR Property Restoration Services, provider of professional 24/7 residential and commercial restoration services.

The Indoor Auto Racing Series has confirmed a deal to have the Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race at the PPL Center broadcast live on Pay-Per-View through DirtTrackDigest.TV.

With drivers from nine states and Canada represented among the 100-plus entries in three divisions for the sixth edition of the event, those who cannot travel to Allentown, Pa. this weekend can now watch the action at home.

D TD-TV is offering Friday and Saturday night’s action as part of a package deal for $69.99. Friday’s event can be purchased for $34.99 and Saturday only for $39.99 by going directly to DirtTrackDigest.TV or a link available at indoorautoracing.com.

All of the drivers and teams will be racing for much more than posted event purses.

Twenty-five awards provided by eight sponsors will be worth in excess of over $4,000 and above the posted purses. Friday night’s top achievers will share well over $3,500 in bonus bucks.

Ironton Auto Body will award $1,000 to each of the three TQ Midget Qualifiers winners on Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport has posted $200 for the TQ Midget fast time winner. Mahoning Valley Speedway has posted $50 to the winners of the three Friday night TQ heat races.

Champ Kart and Slingshot competitors will also benefit Friday night with added money.

The Champ Kart fast timer will receive a $100 bonus from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions. The three heat winners will each $50 courtesy of Pocono Raceway.

S&S Speedways has posted a Friday night fast time bonus of $100 and $50 to each of the three heat race winners.

Bonus awards for Saturday achievements are also plentiful and total $1,270.

Mahoning Valley Speedway will enrich the two B Main and three Heat winners $50 each while Bob Hilbert Sportswear will award the TQ Midget Dash winner $200.

Bonuses continue in each in features for the three divisions after the race through the courtesy of E. Schneider & Sons in Allentown, PA.

The firm is celebrating 120 years in business by posting $240 – double the number of years of the company’s existence – with the ‘Scrapper Of The Race Award’. The driver will be determined by their never-give-up wheelmanship, and hard charging style.

After this weekend's Allentown races, the series will head to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28 & 29 for the NAPA KNOW HOW Gambler’s Classic and conclude in Syracuse, NY at the NY State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12.

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR