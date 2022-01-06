Three Heat Race Wins and Three a Feature Starts for Ashton Torgerson in Tulsa

Torgerson Racing of Medford, Oregon enjoyed a successful 37th annual Tulsa Shootout over the weekend, winning three heat races and qualifying for three features during the world’s largest and most prestigious Micro Sprint race. Facing off against over 1,700 entries packing the Tulsa Expo Center, brothers Austin and Ashton Torgerson competed in quadruple duty in Winged Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, Stock Non-Wing, and Winged A-Class in their Ten-J Chassis.

15-year-old Ashton Torgerson made a big impression on those in attendance and those watching around the world on FloRacing.com Torgerson scored heat race wins in Non-Wing Outlaw, Winged A-Class, and Winged Outlaw along with a second-place finish in Stock Non-Wing. The performances earned his qualifier bids in all four divisions. His qualifier performances on New Year’s Eve saw him score victory in Winged A-Class as part of three podium runs.

Ashton was relegated to the LCQ for Stock Non-Wing where he finished 12th. In the other three classes, however, the driver of the No. 02 Adams Performance powered machine participated in the championship A-Mains. He finished 12th in Winged A-Class and 15th in Non-Wing Outlaw. His best showing came in the 55-lap Winged Outlaw finale, where the 2021 Dixon Speedway champion advanced from 17th on the grid to finish 13th.

His 18-year-old brother Austin also raced quadruple duty all weekend. The 2021 Plaza Park Non-Wing champion earned a pair of heat race podiums in Non-Wing Outlaw and Winged Outlaw. The Winged Outlaw run earned him a spot in the qualifiers. He finished sixth in the qualifier and lined up third in the B-Main. Needing a top-two finish to advance into the LCQ, Austin Torgerson finished one spot short in third to wrap up his Tulsa Shootout.

Up next, Torgerson Racing plans to be competing at the Chili Bowl. Austin will be racing while Ashton is looking for a ride, fresh off a strong performance in the Shootout. Torgerson Racing will also compete at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Micro Sprint competition at the end of January. The 2022 season will be full seasons of Micro Sprint action at Dixon Speedway and Delta Speedway, with ASCS 360 Sprint Car competition on off weekends.

Sponsors and supporters of Torgerson Racing include Adams Performance, Ten-J Chassis, Brandon Coates, Tyler Silva, Cody Key, Davey Key, and Ryan Ruth. To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their website www.TorgersonRacing.com Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Torgerson Racing PR