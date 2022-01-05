Summit & SVRA Partnership

Parella Motorsport Holdings (PMH) announced today that Summit Racing Equipment is now the “Official Performance Parts Company” of its Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) properties. For more than 50 years, Summit has grown into the go-to parts source for racers and high-performance car owners around the globe.

"Summit has earned its reputation as the World’s Speed Shop for gearheads everywhere,” said Tony Parella, CEO of PMH. “I particularly enjoy rolling out the red carpet for new partners who are squarely in the middle of our wheelhouse. I know we can help them create business opportunities in the SpeedTour ecosystem."

PMH officials share that Summit is already an excellent source for high-performance parts for Trans Am and SVRA teams. This partnership takes Summit's profile in the SpeedTour paddocks to a much higher level of visibility and engagement.

“All of us at Summit are amped-up to have the chance to make a splash in Tony’s SpeedTour paddock," said Jim Greenleaf, Motorsports and Event Manager. "In 1968, we started as a small performance parts business for drag racers. Since then, we have expanded to become an international business with a product line from more than 1,500 manufacturers. We are excited to formalize our partnership with Trans Am and SVRA as we have done with numerous high-profile racing sanctioning bodies around the world.”

The SpeedTour paddock is packed with business owners and corporate executives responsible for customer satisfaction. Parella's strategy with partnership agreements is to create a B2B ecosystem that delivers tremendous value for everyone involved.

SpeedTour's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Summit Racing Equipment joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of partners highly visible at SpeedTour event weekends, in SpeedTour Quarterly magazine, and various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. Among these partners are Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, WeatherTech, and CG Detroit.