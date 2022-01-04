PitFit Training Expands with New Facility in North Carolina

PitFit Training, known for their pioneering motorsports human performance programs, will expand to the state of North Carolina with the acquisition of Podium Performance Fitness in Cornelius, NC. The program’s concept has a unique history, when in 1993 President Jim Leo created a human performance strategy for Roger Penske’s IndyCar team at the team’s headquarters in Reading, PA. The success of this program led to more teams and drivers seeking out Leo's program, and PitFit Training was officially formed in 1997.

With this being the first expansion of PitFit Training, Founder and President Jim Leo is ready to spread the program that he and his team have developed for more than a decade with the new location in Cornelius, NC.

"Expansion into the Charlotte-area market has been on our radar for quite some time,” said Leo. “Several obstacles were eliminated after a discussion with Trey Shannon, who started Podium Performance a few years back. I have been impressed with Trey’s program, but realized he was facing a common expansion problem for many small businesses that are a one-person operation, the burden of not enough resources This acquisition will not only provide the necessary resources of our organization, but also give Trey an ownership stake in the company."

Although PitFit will acquire all the assets at Podium performance, including the facility, there will be more than just a name change to the space. New equipment will be brought in with top-of-the-line reaction technology, cognitive skills training tools, and recovery equipment including infrared sauna, ice baths, and a custom-built simulator. With all these additions however, there is one factor to say the same at the location and that's owner Trey Shannon, who’s owned Podium Performance for the past eight years.

"I really can't put into words how excited I am to take our partnership with PitFit to the next level and officially become one company,” said Trey Shannon. “PitFit is a true pioneer in driver fitness and has represented the gold standard for over 20 years now. Combining our efforts creates a huge opportunity to continue innovating and push motorsport fitness, safety, and performance forward. Jim has created something truly special over the last 20 years, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the PitFit team."

PitFit’s newest location opened on January 3rd, 2022 with a plan to expand to larger space and add additional staff in 2022.

For more information, visit www.pitfit.com or call 317-388-1000.

PitFit PR