TRD’s Jesse Love and Corey Heim Back with Venturini Motorsports to Co-Pilot Team’s No.20 Toyota Camry for Upcoming 2022 ARCA Menards Series Season

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announced today the return of a formidable pair of Toyota Racing Development drivers, Jesse Love and Corey Heim, who’ve been selected to co-pilot the team’s No.20 Toyota Camry for the upcoming 2022 ARCA Menard Series season.

Sharing the wheel for a championship bid, 17-year old Jesse Love will handle the lion’s share with fourteen races in command of VMS’s No.20. Love, with back-to-back ARCA Menards Series West Championships (2020 & 2021), will handle the driving duties in 14 of the 20 ARCA Menards race schedule; Phoenix, Iowa, Berlin, Elko, Mid-Ohio, Pocono, Lucas Oil, Watkins-Glen, Springfield, Milwaukee, DuQuoin, Bristol, Salem and Toledo. In addition, Love will also drive for Venturini Motorsports at Dover (ARCA East) and Phoenix (ARCA West).

Dominating the ARCA West Series over the last two years, Love, from Menlo Park, California, has strung together 14-career starts in ARCA’s premier series since 2020. Competing in a limited schedule with VMS in 2021, the West Coast teenager found victory lane in his final start of the season at Salem Speedway, marking his first career ARCA Menards Series win.

“This is a great opportunity and very exciting time in my life,” said Love. “I’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of great support over the years and it continues this year again with Toyota and Venturini Motorsports.

Last year we made some huge gains at the end of the season but I’m still learning and making the transition to the ARCA Menards Series. I feel like I’m in a great position working with crew chief Shannon Rursch and getting to lean on Corey and my spotter for more help. Winning at Salem last year was a huge confidence booster – we will build off that momentum and hopefully start the 2022 season the same way we finished last year, with a win.”

Corey Heim will take the reins for six races beginning with Daytona, Talladega, Kansas (Spring), Charlotte, Michigan and Kansas (Fall). Heim, who drove full-time for VMS in 2021, was runner-up in the series’ championship point standings, tallying six victories over twenty races.

“I’m excited to be back with Venturini Motorsports,” said Heim. “We won a lot of races last season and had a great year overall. Although the goal of winning remains the same, I’m looking forward to taking on more of a leadership role with some of the other young drivers on the team. Sharing the twenty-car with Jesse (Love) is going to be a lot of fun.”

Heim, hailing from the driver rich state of Georgia, has made 36 ARCA starts since 2019. Over the last three seasons he’s tallied 7 wins, including last year’s season opener at Daytona, 26 top-5 and 35 top-10 finishes. In addition to his 2022 ARCA efforts, Heim will also compete in the Camping World Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Shannon Rursch will resume his duties as crew chief for the young drivers and look to continue his success with the team in 2022.

Venturini Motorsports will begin their quest for an ARCA Menards Series Championship beginning at Daytona International Speedway in the series’ season opener Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 19. The race will air live on FS1 and Fox Sports App at 1:30pm EST.

