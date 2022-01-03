Amber Balcaen and ICON Direct join Rette Jones Racing for ARCA Championship Journey

Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that professional race car driver Amber Balcaen has joined the organization to campaign a full season ARCA Menards Series championship effort beginning at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 19, 2022.



Canadian-based ICON Direct will continue its support of Balcaen and join her at Rette Jones Racing for the 20-race schedule from February to October 2022. Balcaen, also a Canadian native is a third-generation race car driver who made history in 2016 when she became the first Canadian female to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the United States of America.



The Winnipeger’s new endeavor at Rette Jones Racing will also be supported by Glenn McLeod and Sons – cementing a full Canadian roster of partners for her ARCA Menards Series rookie season.



“It is really special for me as a Canadian competing in the United States to be representing all Canadian companies on my car with Rette Jones Racing,” said Balcaen. “To have the hometown support is amazing. I couldn’t do this without them.”



ICON Direct is a manufacturer of high-quality plastic component parts for the RV industry, located in Manitoba, Canada. ICON aftermarket replacement parts are available through RV Dealers and Distributors across North America and directly through their website IconDirect.com.



“We are excited to be a returning sponsor of Amber Balcaen in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series,” added John Loewen, CEO of ICON Technologies Limited. “I resonate with Amber’s underdog story. She has a really bright future as a professional race car driver and is a great brand ambassador for ICON.”



Balcaen expands her ARCA Menards Series footprint after competing in a limited ARCA Menards Series West schedule last season upon her successful and impressive participation in Bill McAnally Racing’s Drivers Academy, a driver development program.



She earned a career-best 11th place finish at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif.



This season, Balcaen with the leadership of former ARCA championship crew chief and co-owner Mark Rette has huge ambitions to not only continue the team’s winning ways in 2022 but captative the series with her determination to contend for the series championship.



“Racing in NASCAR’s national ARCA Menards Series has always been my dream,” she said. “To compete at historic tracks like Daytona and Talladega is something I have visualized for years. I have dedicated the last eight years, working hard to make this dream become reality and I cannot be more excited to live it.”



Rette is looking forward to having another female competitor under the Rette Jones Racing umbrella. From 2016 to 2020, Canadian Dominique Van Wieringen piloted a Rette Jones Racing entry in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East, including a championship East season in 2016.



“Everyone at Rette Jones Racing is excited about the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season,” he said. “As a company, we are thrilled to return to the premier ARCA Menards Series on a full-time basis and we look forward to the opportunity to strengthen Amber’s craft as a driver in a series that has always provided a lot of diversity.



“Our goals for the season are obtainable and we look forward to producing the results we know that we are capable of and giving Amber a shot at the ARCA Menards Series championship.”



Longtime RJR partners Ford Performance, Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement and JRi Shocks will continue their relationship with the team in 2022 and serve as associate partners on Balcaen’s No. 30 ICON Direct Ford Fusion.



Balcaen, 29, will make her Rette Jones Racing debut by participating in the ARCA Menards Series annual pre-season test at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway from January 14 – 15, 2022.



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



Additional details on Rette Jones Racing’s 2022 season, including an announcement for development driver and ARCA Menards Series East winner Max Gutiérrez, is forthcoming.



