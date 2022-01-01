Josh White to compete with Clubb Racing

MDR Sports Mgt and Josh White racing is pleased to announce that Josh will be racing 3 races in the ARCA Menards Series for Clubb Racing Inc in the 03 Toyota. Alex Clubb owner of Clubb Racing is looking forward to partnering with Josh White Racing and hoping to do more races soon. You can follow Clubb racing at https://www.facebook.com/ClubbRacing

Josh will be racing at Charlotte on May 27th, Springfield on August 21st and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 15th.

Josh White is a marine veteran that loves to race. Josh raced in the NASCAR ARCA and Truck series in the past and is looking forward to making a come back in the 2022 racing season. Josh is the 2nd Marine to ever race in the NASCAR series and currently he will be the only Marine to race since 1966. This will be the first time Josh has been on track since 2016. Sponsor announcements soon to follow. Fan sponsorships available for purchase, info to come. Follow Josh White Racing at www.facebook.com/JoshWhiteRacing @fightingmarine on Instagram and Twitter

Josh is currently still looking for sponsorship to fulfill some more of the racing season If you would like more information, please contact MDR Sports Mgt at 704-723-1238. Media and interview opportunities message Josh White Racing on Facebook.

Josh White PR