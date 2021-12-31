Jonathan Browne Signs with Turn 3 Motorsport for Indy Pro 2000 Debut

“I’m really looking forward to getting this season underway in the next couple of months,” said Browne. “Having personally known Peter for a long time now, I know that I will be getting a top car with top personnel and should settle in quickly. This season will have a steep learning curve with a new car and also new tracks to learn, but I’m ready to get going and look forward to see what we can achieve together. A huge thanks to Turn 3 Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to compete in the USA as I’ve only competed in Europe and England before, but I’m excited to experience what it has to offer.”



“I’m delighted to have Jonathan join our program for the 2022 season,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “It’s always exciting to welcome another young talent to the team. Obviously I’ve followed Jonathan’s career over the past few years while he was racing with my dad’s team, and I’ve had the pleasure of being his teammate for the 2018 and 2019 Formula Ford Festivals.”



“This season is going to be a big challenge for him stepping up to the Indy Pro, but I’m confident that we can give him the tools to develop his skills as a driver in the U.S. and climatize himself to the racing environment in this country,” continued Dempsey. “Jonathan has a very smooth driving style which I feel is really going to suit the Indy Pro, and we are looking forward to getting him in the car to prepare for the season in mid-to-late January.”



With the introduction of a new chassis for both the USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 series next year, Turn 3 Motorsport will be hard at work in the coming months building and testing the upgraded cars in preparation for the opening race. The Tatuus IP-22 and USF-22 will include a new, wider monocoque with the addition of a Halo device as well as new sidepods, underfloors, engine covers, air ducts, damper covers and fuel cells.



The first event of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season will take place on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida from February 25-27, 2022.



To follow Jonathan's racing updates, follow him on Instagram and Facebook at @JonathanBrowne27.



To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.