VRD Racing Adds to USF Juniors Line-Up with Noah Ping

VRD Racing continues to expand its program in the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires with today’s announcement that Noah Ping has been added to the squad. He joins recently announced driver Nikita Johnson in what will be a four-car entry.
 
Ping, 19, of Duluth, Ga., most recently competed in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series, capping off the season to finish fifth in the championship with two wins and a second in the November finale at Sebring International Raceway and garnering Rookie of the Year honors. Prior to joining the Radical Cup ranks, Ping graduated from the Primal Racing School at Atlanta Motorsports Park. He is also a former goalie in semi-professional ice hockey.
 
“Noah is a new addition to the VRD family and has slotted in perfectly,” said Team Owner Daniel Mitchell. “With a different background in professional sports, Noah certainly has the elite mentality and knows what it takes to be the best. We have already seen sparks of Noah's ability as we continue to develop him into a formula car driver.”
 
Ping will contest the YACademy Winter Series for USF Juniors in February in preparation for his professional open-wheel racing debut.
 
“I’m extremely excited to be racing and training with Dan Mitchell and Velocity Racing Development in the new USF Juniors series,” added Ping. “I’m looking forward to competing in this championship and showcasing my skills with Velocity Racing Development’s proven success. It’s going to be a fun year.”
 
The USF Juniors' schedule, slated for 16 rounds at six events, will commence with a triple-header at Ozarks International Raceway on April 23/24.
