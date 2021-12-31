Heart of Racing joins IMSA’s GTD Pro

The Heart of Racing will expand their American-based GT3 team for the upcoming season.
The team plans to compete in the inaugural season of IMSA’s GTD PRO class, in addition to re-entering the championship’s GTD class for their third consecutive year.
The #23 GTD Pro car will be driven by Alex Riberas and Ross Gunn in the full championship, joined by Maxime Martin as #23’s third driver in the endurance races.
The #27 GTD car will be driven by Roman De Angelis all season, with Tom Gamble, Darren Turner, and Ian James making up the car’s Daytona 24hr lineup. Maxime Martin will join De Angelis in the #27 for IMSA’s sprint cup races.
The program’s 2021 IMSA lineup consisted of Ross Gunn, Roman De Angelis, and Ian James in the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3. In September, Heart of Racing added a second GT3 car to the mix where Alex Riberas re-joined the lineup to test the team’s ability of running two cars. This feat foreshadowed today’s announcement confirming two Heart of Racing cars in the upcoming season.
“After the momentum and lessons we learnt in 2021 we are ready to expand the adventure, the obvious next step for our program was to expand into the new IMSA GTD PRO class,” said team principal Ian James. “We are excited to push our limits as a team and continue to challenge ourselves against the best teams and drivers.”
The Heart of Racing is a charity racing team competing to support Seattle Children’s Hospital. The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup Champions are proud to enter their third season as an Aston Martin Racing partner team.
