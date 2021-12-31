Toyo Tires and Alan Ampudia Present AMPD 2

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®), in collaboration with Papas & Beer and Monster Energy, has released AMPD 2 at https://youtu.be/VpJHiIx-nt4 . The video showcases the adrenaline filled driving and stunts by 2019 SCORE Baja 1000 Overall Winner Alan Ampudia as he takes you through the streets of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California, Mexico.

The film features Ampudia’s 900-horsepower 2WD Pro2 Toyo Tires / Papas and Beer / Monster Energy Ford Raptor equipped with Toyo® Open Country® A/T III tires.

“I’m super excited for AMPD 2!” said Alan Ampudia. “We did some crazy stunts sending it all over Cabo and we cannot wait for all of you to see it for yourselves.”

Famed member of Team Toyo Off-Road, Ampudia raced through Cabo San Lucas on Toyo Tires’ capable all-terrain tire, the Open Country A/T III. The tires provide exceptional off-road traction and with a strong emphasis on performance and durability, they enabled Ampudia to create the thrilling stunts seen in the video.

“We are extremely excited about AMPD 2,” said Adrian Puente, motorsports manager for Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Filled with heart-stopping stunts, this video is a chance to showcase Team Toyo member, Alan Ampudia, and his incredible driving capabilities on our equally as impressive Open Country A/T III tires.”

The first AMPD video featured Grammy award winning rapper/producer Lil Jon riding shotgun in Ensenada, Baja California. It is also on the Toyo Tires YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/za653LDo4Yo .

Watch AMPD 2 now on the Toyo Tires YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/VpJHiIx-nt4