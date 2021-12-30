Cody Jessop Returning to Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

Cody Jessop of Madera, Calif. returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in 2022, announcing he will compete for car owner Morgan Frewaldt in the No. 4C Spike / Esslinger.

Jessop’s debut appearance at the Chili Bowl in 2021 was unexpected. Attending as a crew member, Jessop was given a Cinderella shot to compete in the Friday preliminary night. He made the most of the opportunity with a fourth-place finish in his heat race and a third-place run in his qualifier. Lining up twelfth for the night’s preliminary A Main, Jessop drove into the top-five before jumping the cushion and settling for 16th. His Chili Bowl ended in the D Main on Saturday.

In 2022, Jessop will drive for Morgan Frewaldt. Frewaldt Racing is the Genesis Shocks dealer from Kansas while Jessop is a dealer for the west coast. Additional sponsors for the 21-year-old USAC Western HPD Midget champion are Homesmiles, American Leak Detection, Genesis Racing Shocks, Radical Race Gear, Suspension Online, and Top Groove Enterprises

Jessop has also earned accolades such as the 2016 NCMA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, 2018 BCRA Midget Most Improved Driver, and sat on the pole in a 360 Sprint Car at the Louie Vermeil Classic.

“After coming off a season where I ran only a handful of races, this race is everything to me,” Jessop said. “Last year I got to battle with some of the biggest names in motorsports. My main goal for the event is to make the A Main on my preliminary night. I feel if I can do that it will put me in good shape for Saturday.”

The 2022 season sees Jessop slated for a wide-variety of races including some pavement Midget racing in Washington and Micro Sprint racing in California. Jessop is actively seeking a dirt Midget opportunity as well. He can be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Cody Jessop Racing will have T-Shirts and Hats available at the Chili Bowl. Race fans can follow Cody Jessop Racing on Facebook for updates throughout the Chili Bowl!

Cody Jessop PR