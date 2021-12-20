DeFrancesco joined by O’Ward, Herta and Lux for DragonSpeed Rolex 24 assault

COLTON HERTA 6 INDYCAR wins / 7 poles

2019 Rolex 24 GTLM winner - BMW

2017 Indy Lights Rookie of the year

2018 Indy Lights Runner-up

Won three INDYCAR races last year, including the final two

"I have never driven a prototype or an LMP2 car before so this will be something brand new for me. I can't wait to get stuck in with Devlin, Eric and Pato – we have a really strong line-up and DragonSpeed have shown in the past they have the capability to put together a great endurance car so I'm really excited for it.

"The last time Devlin, Pato and I all raced together was probably back in 2011 in karts and it’s cool to see everyone together years later and the fact that we're now all professional racing drivers in INDYCAR too.

"I've been really good friends with these guys for a very long time and to team up together at the Rolex is going to be really fun.

"Driving in races like this is really good for your overall development as a driver. It prepares you for different situations and you become more adaptive with strategy and different conditions."





ERIC LUX Finish third in LMP2 at Rolex 24 last year with DeFrancesco for DragonSpeed

130 professional race starts

Former IMSA LMPC Driver's Championship winner

One of the first 16-year-old drivers to compete & finish the 24 Hours of Daytona

12th race start at Daytona in 2022 "2022 marks my 19th season competing in sportscars and my 12th Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. I've come so close to winning this race on several occasions, and for it to become a reality you need the right team, the right car, and the right teammates.

"I've known Elton as a teammate, team owner, and friend over the past ten years, and I'm confident that with DragonSpeed, Devlin, Colton, and Pato, we have what it takes to fight for the win. It's truly an honor to share the car with these guys, and I can't wait to get down to business at the Roar!"





ELTON JULIAN - DRAGONSPEED TEAM PRINCIPAL



"This gives our streak of attracting the very best driving talent to DragonSpeed another massive bump.

"We already know how well Eric and Devlin can perform with us at Daytona from last year, and adding two of INDYCAR's brightest stars to our 2022 Rolex squad makes our prospects even more exciting.

"I can't help but think it's too bad we couldn't secure a DPi for this race, as this line-up clearly deserves one – we certainly tried!"

"Most of our rivals are capable of delivering a fast, efficient, and reliable run. We aim to do the same and give our all-stars the platform they need to make the difference," said Julian.

"I'm really proud of IMSA and the turnaround for LMP2 they've achieved going into 2022. The Rolex and the rest of the WeatherTech season look to be incredibly competitive, in LMP2 and across the board."