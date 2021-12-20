DeFrancesco joined by O’Ward, Herta and Lux for DragonSpeed Rolex 24 assault

|
2022 INDYCAR rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will return to the Rolex 24 at Daytona grid in 2022 with fellow INDYCAR aces Pato O’Ward, Coton Herta, and 2021 DragonSpeed teammate Eric Lux.
Last year DeFrancesco and Lux were part of the DragonSpeed line-up which finished third in the race in the LMP2 class but will now welcome new teammates O'Ward and Herta in 2022.
Italian-Canadian racer DeFrancesco made his Rolex debut in 2018 where he finished sixth overall and went one better the following season with fifth place. Last year with DragonSpeed, he scored his first Daytona podium with third place in the LMP2 class.
The new Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport INDYCAR driver DeFrancesco will team up with close friends and former karting rivals O’Ward and Herta for the first time. O’Ward (22), Herta (21), and DeFrancesco (21) first raced against each other in karts ten years ago.
DeFrancesco will make his INDYCAR debut this year after spending two years on the Road To Indy with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport – scoring Rookie of the Year in Indy Pro 2000 in 2020 and racing last season in Indy Lights.