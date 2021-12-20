The Big Reveal: Porsche Shows off LMDh Car Photos, Names Factory Drivers

LMDh Anticipation Ignited with Car Photos, Naming of Drivers
Photos of Porsche’s LMDh were highly anticipated since they are the first images of an actual race car from any of the five manufacturers committed to competing in the WeatherTech Championship’s new top-tier prototype class when it debuts in 2023. Porsche is partnering with Team Penske and chassis manufacturer Multimatic on the project under the Porsche Penske Motorsport banner. The team will compete in both the WeatherTech Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship.
"We are working all out with our partner Penske on the development of the new LMDh prototype and collaborate closely with the chassis manufacturer Multimatic at all times," said Thomas Laudenbach, manager of Porsche Motorsport. "In January, we will begin intensive testing to ensure that we are optimally prepared for our 2023 competition debut."
The team will have a pair of championship-winning drivers at their disposal in Cameron and Nasr. Cameron, the 33-year-old from Newport Beach, California, is a three-time titlist in the WeatherTech Championship. He won the GTD title in 2014 with Turner Motorsport, the 2016 Daytona Prototype international (DPi) crown with Action Express Racing and the 2019 DPi championship driving for Team Penske. He has 15 career IMSA race wins.
Nasr won DPi championships for Action Express Racing in 2018 and 2021. The 29-year-old from Brasilia, Brazil, who also raced in Formula One in 2015-16, has seven career IMSA victories. He is ready to get started on his Porsche journey, beginning with the upcoming season with Pfaff.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Porsche family and team Pfaff ahead of the 2022 season,” Nasr said. “I always love going to Daytona and having a shot of winning the Rolex 24; this time will be completely new to in the GTD PRO class. Hopefully, it will a smooth transition and a fast learning process with the help of my well-experienced teammates Matt and Mathieu.”