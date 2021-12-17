Friday, Dec 17

Ozinga’s Merry Mixer Goes Viral with Lighted Display

Ozinga’s notorious holiday ready mix truck, known as The Merry Mixer®, went viral on social media with a post showing off the transformation of the truck from stipes to synchronized musical and lighted display. The video can be found here: https://fb.watch/9X3B0elNzh/

 

This concrete mixer is adorned with more than 40,000 LED lights that are synchronized to 11 classic holiday tunes.

 

The 93-year-old construction company debuted The Merry Mixer® in 2017 as a way to make a positive impact on local communities. Back then, the mixer was equipped with only 20,000 LED lights, and the show has grown every year since. Since its debut, The Merry Mixer® has been a part of 96 community events, with 29 more scheduled for 2021.

 

Two of these events included bringing The Merry Mixer® to both Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, IL since 2017 and Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, IL since 2019. The truck played the holiday light show at each of the events while children and their families sat at the windows to watch. Ozinga even donated toys to both hospitals during these visits. 

 

The Merry Mixer® has also been a part of WGN’s Toy Drive every year since 2017.

 

For more information or for a schedule, please visit ozinga.com/merrymixer. 

