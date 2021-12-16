ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

ARCA announced today its 2022 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.
FOX Sports will broadcast nine ARCA Menards Series races live on FS1, beginning with the traditional season-opener at DAYTONA International Speedway. The nine races will also be available live on the FOX Sports App to authenticated subscribers of FS1.
Eleven ARCA Menards Series races will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream simultaneously on FloRacing – the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots series.
All ARCA Menards Series East & West races – when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events – can be streamed live on FloRacing and will air tape-delayed on USA Network around the following weekend.
Once again, MRN will broadcast all ARCA Menards Series platform races that are companion with NASCAR national series events. Races will air on select MRN affiliates, MRN.com, ARCARacing.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
Click here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule and here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East & West schedules.
2022 ARCA Menards Broadcast Schedule
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
START (ET)
|
Network/Stream
|
Sat, Feb. 19
|
Daytona*
|
1:30 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Fri, March 11
|
Phoenix*
|
7:30 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, April 23
|
Talladega*
|
1:00 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Sat, May 14
|
Kansas 1*
|
2:00 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Fri, May 27
|
Charlotte*
|
6:00 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Sat, June 11
|
Iowa
|
9:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, June 18
|
Berlin
|
8:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, June 25
|
Elko
|
10:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Fri, July 8
|
Mid-Ohio*
|
5:00 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Fri, July 22
|
Pocono*
|
6:30 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Fri, July 29
|
Indianapolis Raceway Park*
|
6:30 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Sat, Aug. 6
|
Michigan*
|
6:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Fri, Aug. 19
|
Watkins Glen*
|
6:00 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Sun, Aug. 21
|
Springfield
|
2:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sun, Aug. 28
|
Milwaukee
|
3:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sun, Sept. 4
|
Du Quoin
|
9:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, Sept. 10
|
Kansas 2*
|
7:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Thu, Sept. 15
|
Bristol*
|
6:30 PM
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
|
Sat, Oct. 1
|
Salem
|
7:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, Oct. 8
|
Toledo
|
4:00 PM
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
2022 ARCA Menards Series East Broadcast Schedule
|
DATE
|
RACE
|
Network/Stream
|
Tue, Feb. 15
|
New Smyrna
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, March 19
|
Five Flags
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Fri, April 29
|
Dover*
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, May 7
|
Nashville
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, June 11
|
Iowa
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sun, Aug. 28
|
Milwaukee
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Thu, Sept. 15
|
Bristol*
|
FS1 / FOX Sports App
2022 ARCA Menards Series West Broadcast Schedule
|
DATE
|
WEST RACE
|
Network/Stream
|
Fri, March 11
|
Phoenix*
|
MAVTV / FloRacing
|
Sat, March 26
|
Irwindale
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, April 23
|
Kern
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, June 4
|
Portland
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, June 11
|
Sonoma*
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, July 2
|
Irwindale
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, Aug. 20
|
Evergreen
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, Sept. 3
|
Portland
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, Oct. 1
|
All-American
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Fri, Oct. 14
|
LVMS Bullring
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
|
Sat, Nov. 5
|
Phoenix*
|
USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
* Race will be broadcast on MRN
(Schedule subject to change)