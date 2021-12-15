Progressive AFT Announces 2022 Mission Production Twins Challenge to Prepare for Unified Premier Class in 2023

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the technical rules for the 2022 season and the debut of the Mission Production Twins Challenge. These developments lay the groundwork for merging the Mission SuperTwins and AFT Production Twins classes in 2023.

To successfully combine the two existing twin-cylinder classes into a dynamic premier class in 2023, Progressive AFT has implemented a set of technical adjustments in Mission SuperTwins and AFT Production Twins for 2022 that will align the performance envelopes of production-based and race-only machines.

While the technical changes serve as the first step to a single twin-cylinder championship, the Mission Production Twins Challenge will act as a bridge between the classes in 2022. Following the AFT Production Twins Main at each event, the top four finishers will be granted provisional starting positions for the Mission SuperTwins Main Event on a dedicated Mission Production Twins Challenge row. The inclusion of the top AFT Production Twins entries in the premier-class Main will allow for repeated head-to-head comparisons between the Mission SuperTwins contenders and the most competitive AFT Production Twins machines, providing critical data to guide the future evolution of the technical rules.

Along with acting as an ongoing evaluation program, the Mission Production Twins Challenge will aid in the development efforts of AFT Production Twins teams by providing an opportunity to earn over $100,000 throughout the season. The top Mission Production Twins Challenge riders at each round will be eligible to earn $72,000 in potential Mission SuperTwins purse payouts plus $28,800 in race bonus awards from Mission Foods.

In addition, the top three riders in the Mission Production Twins Challenge point standings at the conclusion of the season will also be eligible for a $26,000 year-end points fund from Mission Foods. To qualify for the year-end bonus, Mission Production Twins Challenge riders must compete in every Mission SuperTwins Main Event for which they are eligible.

“We are committed to providing a level playing field for manufacturers and teams to compete at the sport’s highest level,” said Gene Crouch, COO of Progressive American Flat Track. “Mission Foods shares that vision, and we truly appreciate the support they’ve pledged as we work towards a unified Mission SuperTwins class in 2023.”

Progressive AFT will kick off the 2022 season with a Daytona Bike Week doubleheader on March 10-11 at Volusia Speedway Park. To purchase tickets to events or to learn more about America’s Original Extreme Sport, please visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.