MANN-FILTER looks back on a successful motorsport season

MANN-FILTER has been represented at the ADAC GT Masters since 2017, and this year the brand was able to celebrate some successes after joining forces with Landgraf HTP/WWR. For the first time, MANN-FILTER fielded a second make in the German GT championship, and the Audi Mamba quickly became a fan favorite. The 2021 motorsport season was particularly challenging and will be remembered by many motorsport fans.

Raffaele Marciello and Maximilian Buhk stood on the podium three times and scored a victory in the first race

Along with collective team performance, consistency is key when it comes to success in motorsport. The partnership with HTP/WWR was extended this year, with the welcome addition of Landgraf Motorsport from Gensingen. The new MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF-HTP/WWR got down to business in April. The Mercedes Mamba returned in its familiar yellow and green livery, much to the delight of the fans, and was driven by the two AMG works drivers Raffaele Marciello (27, Italy) and Maximilian Buhk (28, Germany).

The highlights weren't long in coming. The two Mercedes drivers finished the first race of the season as winners. The dynamic duo made it onto the podium three times during the season, and the MANN-FILTER dream team was rated as a hot contender for the title until the final race weekend. But in the end, their championship hopes were dashed by a combination of bad luck, getting caught up in collisions, and driver errors.

"I love the level of the ADAC GT Masters," says Raffaele Marciello. "It's very high, and the circuits are fantastic. This was our first time starting in the ADAC GT Masters with this lineup, and we had a lot to learn and many processes to work out. But we improved and were always among the fastest." His teammate Maximilian Buhk feels the same: "I had a lot of fun this season. It's exciting to drive the Mamba. Especially in front of all the MANN-FILTER fans, who give you great feedback. That's what makes it so special! At the beginning of the season, I had to find my rhythm. My lowest point was the race at the Red Bull Ring, when Raffaele handed the Mercedes over to me in first place and I couldn't hold onto the position. But Raffaele has been a great teammate, and I really appreciate him."

While the Mercedes Mamba didn't manage to take the ADAC GT Masters title at the end of the season, it certainly won the hearts of the fans. The MANN-FILTER Mercedes ended the season fifth in the team classification and a solid fourth in the driver's championship.

Audi Mamba makes a sensational debut

This year, two Mambas from different vehicle manufacturers took part for the first time. The MANN-FILTER Audi quickly became a fan favorite alongside the MANN-FILTER Mercedes. Sharing driving duties were MANN-FILTER junior driver Luci Trefz (19, Germany) and Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase (34, Germany).

Rising star Luci Trefz has been part of the MANN-FILTER family for three years. The 19-year-old made his debut in the ADAC GT4 Germany championship, where he was runner-up in 2020 with the Mini Mamba. A year earlier, Trefz was crowned GT4 European Champion. MANN-FILTER supported his move up to the ADAC GT Masters with the Land Motorsport team, with an Audi R8 LMS GT3 bearing the famous yellow and green livery taking part for the very first time.

Luci Trefz clearly felt the pressure to perform at a professional level. "I've never seen races as tough as in the ADAC GT Masters. No driver gives away anything here," says the MANN-FILTER junior driver, summing up his first GT3 season. "At the start, I was a real rookie who didn't know the car and had never sat in a GT3. But I worked my way up bit by bit." His progress was clear to see, with Trefz and his teammate finishing in the top 10 no less than three times. The MANN-FILTER Audi duo achieved their best race result in Zandvoort, where they finished eighth in the second race. As an experienced racing driver, Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase was able to pass on valuable tips to his protégé.

At the end of their first joint ADAC GT Masters season, the Audi pairing of Trefz and Haase finished 26th in the driver's championship.

MANN-FILTER 70th anniversary celebrations provided a season highlight

The big season highlight was MANN-FILTER celebrating its 70th anniversary at the Lausitzring, when spectators were allowed back for the first time this year. MANN-FILTER marked the occasion with a special livery, and the driver pairing of Raffaele Marciello and Maximilian Buhk gave the company a fantastic birthday gift with a podium result in Sunday's race.

The 2021 motorsport season was a particularly memorable one for MANN-FILTER. Despite the pandemic, the spirit and passion of the motorsport fans was clear to see. The many highs and lows brought the team closer together, and the highlights will be remembered for a long time to come. While the team's efforts weren't quite enough to take the title at the end of the season, everyone at MANN-FILTER agress it was a special vear that calls for q sequel...